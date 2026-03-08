Figment Design Promotes Robert Santiago to Marketing Channels Manager

Roberto Santiago

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Figment Design, a South Florida agency specializing in digital execution for the hospitality and tourism industries, has promoted Robert Santiago to marketing channels manager.The appointment recognizes Santiago’s 15-year tenure and his role in advancing the firm’s performance-driven initiatives.Previously serving as web specialist, Santiago provided the technical framework for the agency’s digital assets, focusing on conversion-optimized interfaces for a global portfolio of travel and leisure clients.In his new capacity, Santiago oversees the operational execution and quality assurance of Figment’s owned marketing channels. His remit includes website production, email marketing, data reporting systems and social media publishing.“Robert has been a steady force behind our work for more than a decade,” said Beverly Nicholson-Doty, CEO of Figment. “From analytics and email to web and social, he connects the dots and helps power the strategy and performance behind our digital efforts. His ability to translate strategy into precise execution is invaluable to our clients and our team.”Santiago’s technical background originated in web design, with a focus on WordPress, HTML5, and content management systems. His professional scope later expanded to encompass email architecture, database governance and cross-platform reporting dashboards. Internally, he remains responsible for the development and maintenance of web infrastructure and the deployment of high-volume email campaigns across various device standards.Colleagues characterize Santiago’s methodology as analytical and disciplined, emphasizing the intersection of aesthetic design and functional usability. His oversight of quality control protocols has been credited with improving the agency’s channel operations and client-side performance metrics.A native of Puerto Rico, Santiago maintains strong ties to the island. He resides in South Florida with his wife and son.With this promotion, Figment Design aims to further strengthen its operational leadership and reinforce its commitment to technical precision in marketing execution.

