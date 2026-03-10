NICOLAS CASTLE LAUNCHES, OPPORTUNITY WITH WORLD’S TOP ART PIECE

NICOLASCASTLE.COM launches to engage on positive impact opportunities in media. Seeks help with financing and collection of the world’s top art piece.

HORSESHOE BAY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former sports tech leader, Nicolas , has launched a new website NICOLASCASTLE.COM offering a connect point in the art and music industries for artists and their commercial teams and aspiring commercial teams, as well as media entities and agents. The objective is to help artists and the media industry shine with impact storytelling from the Nicolas portfolio of commercial song stories and creative in country, rock, pop and rap (and more), and his commercial art collection.“I’m excited about this historic opportunity that has developed over years of story development and asset acquisitions after the sports tech spotlight faded, including the acquisition of Frida Kahlo’s top piece involving the history of music and international intelligence,” said Nicolas. Nicolas Castle invites financing parties and media entities to reach out to discuss the opportunity to finance the world’s top art piece (the 1944 U.S. copyright Kahlo) and help get it collected by Warner Brothers, Universal Music, Apollo, Augusta National, the Spain government and the SMU Meadows Museum, all involved in the piece’s history. “The historic Kahlo piece was connected to my family in 1980/1981 with additional U.S. copyrights, and represents an historic time in media, especially ahead of World Cup (with its Dallas production headquarters) and the landmark positions of Leo Messi and Ronaldo in social audience involving the Spain/Portugal region, with the world’s most powerful art piece and its Spain connection.”Nicolas Castle would like to publicly thank Jesus for getting Nicolas the Kahlo piece in 2019 in an international and media tour de force, and sending the world a powerful art message that Israel has the Bible art backwards. “Calling a spade a spade” (only Nicolas, in a press release). For additional information, please visit linkedin.com/in/nicolasajax and NICOLASCASTLE.COM.

