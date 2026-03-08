SunTrust Remodeling Expands Professional Exterior Remodeling Services Across California

SunTrust Remodeling providing professional exterior remodeling services including roofing, siding, and window replacement in California. SunTrust Remodeling – Exterior Remodeling Services in California SunTrust Remodeling completing an exterior home renovation project including roofing, siding, and window upgrades in California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunTrust Remodeling, a professional exterior remodeling contractor serving homeowners across California, has announced the expansion of its exterior renovation services. The company is strengthening its exterior remodeling capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality home improvement solutions that enhance curb appeal, energy efficiency, and property value.As more homeowners invest in upgrading the exterior of their homes, SunTrust Remodeling continues to focus on delivering reliable construction services, modern design solutions, and durable materials that improve both the appearance and protection of residential properties.“Our goal is to help homeowners improve the exterior of their homes while increasing long-term value,” said a representative of SunTrust Remodeling. “We specialize in exterior renovation projects that enhance curb appeal, improve energy efficiency, and provide long-lasting protection for the home.”SunTrust Remodeling works closely with homeowners from the initial consultation through planning and construction to ensure every project meets high standards of craftsmanship and durability. The company combines experienced project management with skilled construction teams to complete projects efficiently and professionally.The company’s exterior remodeling services include:• Roofing Installation and Replacement• Siding Installation and Exterior Upgrades• Window and Door Replacement• Exterior Painting and Finishing• Patio Covers and Outdoor Improvements• Exterior Structural RepairsThese services are designed to help homeowners modernize the exterior appearance of their homes while improving protection from weather conditions and increasing property value.SunTrust Remodeling continues to invest in improved project coordination, high-quality materials, and experienced crews to provide homeowners with dependable exterior renovation services across California.Homeowners planning exterior renovation projects can contact SunTrust Remodeling to explore modern exterior improvement solutions that enhance both the beauty and performance of their homes.

