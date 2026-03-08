Martinique Highlights Airlift Momentum and Market Growth at South Florida Travel & Adventure Show

Muriel Wiltord with Glenn Heilbron at the Travel & Adventure Show in Fort Lauderdale Travel & Adventure Show officials bestow “Best Booth Activation” award to the Martinique team.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Martinique Tourism Authority highlighted strong demand from the U.S. market while engaging in discussions to further enhance air connectivity during the inaugural South Florida Travel & Adventure Show in Fort Lauderdale last weekend.Glenn Heilbron, senior sales account manager for American Airlines, confirmed that the existing nonstop service from Miami has been performing well, with strong demand and consistently high load factors. He indicated that the airline continues to evaluate opportunities to expand service in response to market performance. Heilbron shared the update alongside Director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority Muriel Wiltord during an advisor-focused panel at the show.The session, “Selling the Caribbean Smarter: Destination Updates & Advisor Insights,” was moderated by Jim Forberg, COO of the Travel & Adventure Show, and also featured Danielle Weekes, business development manager for North America at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and Kim Riddle, senior business development manager for the Aruba Tourism Authority.Beyond airlift, Wiltord highlighted Martinique’s growing villa accommodations and the island’s culinary identity, shaped by African, French and Creole influences, as key selling points for advisors fielding demand for more immersive, culturally distinct travel.“Travelers don’t just visit Martinique, they experience a living culture,” Wiltord said. “Our villa product offers space and flexibility for families and groups, while our cuisine reflects our African roots and Creole traditions.”In addition to participating in the panel, Martinique’s presence on the show floor generated significant engagement. The destination earned the “Best Booth Activation” award, recognizing its interactive showcase highlighting the island’s culture, cuisine and travel experiences.The Fort Lauderdale event marked the Travel & Adventure Show’s first expansion into South Florida, bringing the long-running show series to one of the Caribbean’s most important U.S. gateway markets.For more information about Martinique, visit us.martinique.org

