Michelle MaliZaki Releases 'Nap Time!' for National Napping Day 2026

Michelle MaliZAki, Founder of Pen Paper palooza

Japanese American comedian and musical artist celebrates National Napping Day with the release of “Nap Time!”

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle MaliZaki, Japanese American stand-up comedian and musical artist, is celebrating National Napping Day 2026 with the release of her song “Nap Time!”

Observed each year on the Monday after daylight saving time begins, National Napping Day encourages people to rest and recover from the lost hour of sleep. This year, the holiday falls on March 9, 2026, making it a fitting moment for the release of a song dedicated to the joy of rest.

With its playful spirit and pro-rest message, “Nap Time!” is a cheerful reminder that slowing down is not laziness — it is necessary. The song celebrates naps, rest, and the simple pleasure of giving yourself permission to pause.

“I released ‘Nap Time!’ for National Napping Day because honestly, the world is tired,” said Michelle MaliZaki. “I wanted to make something fun, silly, and genuinely relaxing — something that reminds people it’s okay to rest.”

Born in Japan and based in Southern California, MaliZaki is known for blending humor and originality across stand-up comedy, music, and live events. She is the founder of Pen Paper Palooza and has built a creative career that reflects playfulness, heart, and persistence.

“We celebrate hustle all the time, but rest deserves a theme song too,” MaliZaki said. “If ‘Nap Time!’ makes somebody smile and take a nap, then I’ve done my job.”

Listeners can stream “Nap Time!” on music platforms and also watch “Nap Time! by nap8sta” music video on YouTube.

