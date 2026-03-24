Real Estate Veteran Larry Vecchio Introduces HomesIn Hyper-Local Real Estate Marketing Network

Community-focused marketing platform designed to connect buyers, sellers, and local businesses through town-based real estate websites.

Local Broker Launches HomesIn Community Real Estate Network the New Hyper-Local Marketing Platform for Home Sellers” — Larry Vecchio

KEYPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate broker and entrepreneur Larry Vecchio, Broker Owner of VRI Homes, has announced the expansion of the HomesIn Hyper-Local Real Estate Marketing Network, a community-focused marketing system designed to promote homes through town-specific real estate platforms and local business connections.

With more than 45 years of experience in the real estate industry, Vecchio developed the HomesIn concept after recognizing a growing gap in traditional real estate marketing. While national real estate portals have made it easier for buyers to search for homes online, they often overlook the local knowledge and community connections that play a critical role in home buying decisions.

The HomesIn network was created to bridge that gap by focusing on the neighborhoods, towns, and local lifestyles that make communities unique.

“Real estate has always been about community,” said Vecchio. “Buyers are not just purchasing a house — they are choosing a neighborhood, a lifestyle, and a place to call home. The HomesIn platform highlights those community elements so buyers can truly explore what it’s like to live in a town.”

The HomesIn Hyper-Local Real Estate Marketing System integrates several marketing components designed to promote homes within specific communities while also connecting residents with local businesses and services.

Key features of the HomesIn platform include town-focused real estate websites, local business guides, community lifestyle content, and digital marketing campaigns that highlight both available homes and the unique character of each town. These community-based platforms allow buyers to discover real estate opportunities while also learning about restaurants, shops, parks, and attractions in the surrounding area.

According to Vecchio, the platform also provides an opportunity for real estate professionals to become recognized experts within their communities.

“Agents who focus on a specific town can build deeper relationships and stronger market knowledge,” Vecchio explained. “Through the HomesIn network, real estate professionals have the opportunity to position themselves as the local expert for their community while providing valuable information to buyers and sellers.”

In addition to community marketing, the HomesIn ecosystem also supports specialty real estate marketing platforms, including HomesofDistinction.com, which promotes luxury and distinctive properties, and other niche platforms designed to showcase unique property types.

The network is designed to support home sellers by providing multiple channels of exposure for their properties. Listings can be promoted through community websites, local social media platforms, and targeted digital marketing strategies that focus specifically on buyers interested in particular towns or neighborhoods.

Vecchio believes this type of targeted marketing will become increasingly important as the real estate industry continues to evolve.

“Today’s buyers want more than just listing information,” he said. “They want to understand the community they may be moving into. Hyper-local marketing allows us to tell the story of a town, not just the story of a property.”

Through the combination of VRI Homes, HomesIn.com, and specialty property marketing platforms, Vecchio continues to develop innovative strategies designed to connect buyers, sellers, and communities through modern digital marketing.

VRI Homes serves buyers and sellers across multiple communities while providing real estate professionals with marketing tools and brokerage support designed to help them grow their businesses.

Vecchio’s vision for the HomesIn network is to continue expanding the platform into additional communities, creating a broader network of town-focused real estate websites that highlight local lifestyles and housing opportunities.

“Our goal is to help people discover communities in a more meaningful way,” Vecchio said. “By combining real estate with local knowledge and community connections, we believe the HomesIn network can provide a better experience for buyers, sellers, and residents alike.”

For more information about the HomesIn Hyper-Local Real Estate Marketing Network or VRI Homes, visit the websites below.

Media Contact:

Larry Vecchio

Broker Owner – VRI Homes

Phone: 800-531-2885

Website: www.VRIHomes.com

Website: www.HomesIn.com

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