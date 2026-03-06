NEWS RELEASE: Department Issues Box Tree Moth (Cydalima perspectalis) Quarantine in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties, and Expands Quarantine for Spotted Lanternfly

March 6, 2026

Department Issues Box Tree Moth (Cydalima perspectalis) Quarantine in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties, and Expands Quarantine for Spotted Lanternfly

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March, 6,2026)-The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has issued a box tree moth quarantine effective in all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. This quarantine is effective immediately and will restrict the movement of regulated articles within the quarantine zone.

Businesses moving regulated items in or from a quarantine zone need a certificate of inspection and must complete a compliance agreement with the Department, available on their website.

Box tree moth poses a major threat to the region’s nursery industries as it feeds primarily on boxwoods, an important ornamental shrub used in landscaping. Early instar caterpillars feed on the underside of the leaves, so early infestations are hard to detect. Also, with their short development time, multiple generations can live off the shrub, which results in rapid defoliation. This intensive feeding limits the recovery of the shrubs, and once the shrub is fully defoliated, the caterpillars begin to eat the bark, which can girdle and kill the shrub.

Box tree moth, native to East Asia, was first detected in the U.S. in Niagara County, New York, in 2021. Highly mobile, it can spread 3-6 miles annually and has established populations in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Residents near Maryland’s borders should monitor their boxwoods to help control their spread. More information is available on the Department’s website, including resources from USDA and UMD Extension.

The MDA Plant Protection and Weed Management program, along with USDA and the University of Maryland Extension, will monitor the box tree moth in Maryland. If you suspect you’ve found one, contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture at [email protected] with a picture. For inquiries about quarantine and treatment, call the Plant Protection and Weed Management Program at 410-841-5920.

Department Expands Quarantine for Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula)

Additionally, the Department has expanded the quarantine for the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) to include Dorchester, Saint Mary’s, Somerset, and Worcester counties, making it a state-wide quarantine. This initiative also restricts the movement of regulated articles that may harbor the insect. Businesses must acquire a specialized permit through a free online training course.

Businesses and municipalities must obtain a specialized permit to move regulated items within the quarantine zone related to the spotted lanternfly. This permit can be acquired by completing a free online training course through PennState Extension. Regulated items include construction waste, packing materials, plants, and vehicles.

Spotted lanternfly permits are valid across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. This pest threatens agriculture by feeding on over 70 types of crops and plants, having spread from Pennsylvania to multiple states since its arrival from Asia in 2014. Residents in the quarantine zone are urged to report sightings via MDA’s online survey and can access additional resources on the program’s website.

MDA Repeals Quarantine for Pine Shoot Beetle (Tomicus piniperda)

The Department has also repealed the quarantine on pine products that was established in 2010 and expanded statewide in 2016. This decision follows the USDA’s deregulation of the pine shoot beetle in 2020, which found the regulatory program ineffective and determined the expected damage to pines was less than anticipated. Furthermore, industry mitigation procedures were deemed more cost-effective. Maryland will continue to monitor for the pest, and businesses are advised to inspect pine products for any signs of infestation before shipment. More information about the pine shoot beetle can be found on our website (https://mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/pages/psb.aspx).

MDA Repeals Quarantine for Thousand Canker Disease in Walnut

Lastly, the Department has lifted the quarantine on walnut products that was enacted in 2015 due to the walnut twig beetle and the Geosmithia morbida fungus. This decision is based on limited movement of the disease, minimal damage to infected trees, and similar actions taken by neighboring states. The MDA will continue to monitor the Thousand Canker Disease, and businesses are encouraged to inspect walnut products before shipping. More information can be found on their website. More information about TCD can be found on our website (https://mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/Pages/TCD.aspx).

###