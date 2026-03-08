Nebli Basani Boards Redeeming Features US Drama 'Healer'

Scottish star Nebli Basani

The Scottish star Expands Cross-Border Career With U.S. Drama Lead

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International film and television actor Nebli Basani is expanding into the U.S. market as he enters a new phase of transatlantic work across premium television and feature film.Known for intense, narrative-forward character work, the classically-trained Basani has built a cross-border résumé shaped by roles in globally distributed series and major cinematic releases. His screen credits include Gangs of London, Vigil, Outlander, and Shetland, where he has played psychologically layered figures positioned within complex dramatic arcs.In Gangs of London, Basani’s portrayal of Tariq places him inside the series’ central power conflicts, working directly within principal storylines across the show’s international narrative. The production has drawn trade coverage from outlets including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter and has received BAFTA recognition. He followed that with Vigil, further demonstrating range in a high-stakes dramatic environment as the series opened to strong audience figures and significant attention in the U.K. and abroad.On the feature side, Basani’s credits include T2 Trainspotting, directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle, alongside performances across independent and studio projects that underscore his versatility, from crime thrillers to period storytelling.That track record now converges with his upcoming U.S.-based engagement as lead in the television drama Healer, produced by Redeeming Features (the award-winning East London production company) in association with A24 and the BBC.The series is directed by filmmaker Nathanael Wiseman and is positioned for international distribution, placing Basani at the center of a transatlantic project aimed at premium television audiences.With an expanding slate of transatlantic work and credits across recognized franchises, Basani’s Stateside move signals a pivot into U.S.-anchored opportunities as global casting and cross-market storytelling continue to shape the premium TV landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.