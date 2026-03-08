CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 Attracts 140,000+ Attendees as Industry Drives Sales, Showcases Innovation and Industry Momentum

Equipment dots the Las Vegas skyline at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026.

North America’s largest construction trade show brings the global industry together to conduct business and explore the technologies shaping tomorrow’s jobsites

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 attracted more than 140,000 construction professionals from 128 countries from around the world to Las Vegas, where attendees gathered to buy equipment, conduct business and explore the latest innovations shaping the future of the industry. Held March 3-7, the show brought together contractors, manufacturers, technology leaders and workforce advocates to showcase new equipment, emerging technologies and solutions designed to help the construction sector build more efficiently, safely and sustainably while maintaining strong industry momentum.Spanning more than 3 million square feet of exhibit space, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 featured over 2,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest equipment, technology and services across every major construction sector. From massive earthmoving machines, towering cranes and next generation paving equipment to digital jobsite solutions, automation, sustainability and advancements, the show floor offered attendees the opportunity to see innovations up close, connect directly with manufacturers and make informed purchasing decisions that will shape projects and businesses in the years ahead.“CONEXPO-CON/AGG is where the construction industry comes to see what’s next,” said Dana Wuesthoff, Show Director, CONEXPO-CON/AGG. “This week demonstrated the resilience and ingenuity of our industry. From advanced machinery to digital tools that help crews work safer and smarter, the innovations unveiled here will shape jobsites for years to come.”The energy on the show floor translated into real business opportunities for show attendees who traveled to Las Vegas to evaluate new machines and connect with manufacturers. For many at the show, CONEXPO-CON/AGG provides a rare opportunity to see equipment firsthand, compare solutions and make purchasing decisions that will shape their operations for years to come.“We’ve actually made deals here, met clients and connected with new partners,” said Ryan Ford of F&G Trucking Crane. “It’s one of the best places to bring the industry together and move business forward.”Innovations That Will Define the Next JobsiteAcross the show floor, manufacturers unveiled technologies and equipment designed to define the next generation of construction jobsites. Komatsu highlighted advancements in intelligent machine control and automation, including its PC220LCi-12 intelligent excavator, which uses integrated sensors and 3D design data to help operators excavate to grade with greater precision and reduce rework. Komatsu also introduced the all-new HM460-6 46-ton articulated truck, the largest in it’s lineup. LiuGong showcased a range of advanced machines including the 870 HE Loader, 952F excavator and 924 FE Electric Excavator underscoring the industry’s growing investment in electrification and lower-emissions equipment.“We’ve seen a lot of equipment that we’re looking to purchase in the near future,” said Thomas Coyne of Donjon Marine. “Being able to put your hands on the machines and talk directly with manufacturers makes CONEXPO-CON/AGG a great show for companies like ours.”Technology innovators across the show floor also demonstrated how digital solutions are transforming construction workflows. Topcon Positioning Systems 3D-MC Edge is a new feature within the 3D-MC environment engineered to focus directly on a machine’s cutting edge for enhanced accuracy and responsiveness. Samsara showcased connected operations technology that enables contractors to monitor equipment utilization, safety and fleet performance across jobsites. Meanwhile, Doka demonstrated advanced formwork and digital job site solutions designed to improve efficiency and safety on complex infrastructure and building projects.Compact equipment leader Bobcat also showcased innovations focused on the future of compact construction, highlighting advances in AI, electrification, autonomy and connectivity, including its Bobcat Jobsite Companion, an AI-enabled system designed to help operators work more efficiently with real-time machine insights and jobsite guidance.Innovation across the industry was further recognized through the Next Level Awards, which honor breakthrough technologies transforming how construction projects are built and managed. The awards spotlight equipment and technology innovations that improve productivity, sustainability and jobsite safety, reinforcing CONEXPO-CON/AGG’s role as the global stage where the construction industry unveils ideas and machines shaping its future. CONEXPO-CON/AGG announced the winners of its Next Level Awards program on Friday morning during a special event on the Ground Breakers Stage . After three days of voting, show attendees selected Husco’s GenSteer™ as the CONEXPO-CON/AGG Contractors’ Choice for best equipment and Gravis Robotic’s Gravis Rack as the CONEXPO-CON/AGG Contractors’ Choice for best technology.“Autonomy and retrofit technology are changing the game,” said Federik Filz-Reiterdank of Crewline. “The ability to upgrade existing machines with sensors and automation is accelerating adoption across the industry.”Across millions of square feet of exhibits, attendees had the opportunity to see thousands of machines, technologies and solutions while connecting directly with the manufacturers and innovators shaping the next era of construction.“CONEXPO-CON/AGG highlights the innovation pipeline that keeps construction moving forward,” said Eric Sauvage, President & CEO of LBX Company and CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 Show Chair. “The technologies introduced this week are not concepts. They are real-world solutions contractors can adopt now to build faster, safer and more sustainably.”Ground Breakers Stage Delivered Industry Thought LeadershipThe Ground Breakers Stage served as a hub for forward-looking conversations, drawing strong attendance for sessions on artificial intelligence, workforce development, infrastructure investment, sustainability and the evolving role of data across construction operations.Industry leaders and technology experts explored how digital transformation, manufacturing advancements and collaborative partnerships are reshaping the sector and helping companies navigate changing market dynamics.The momentum continues beyond the show floor as the Ground Breakers Stage sessions are now available to stream on demand , where they have already generated thousands of online views, extending the conversation around the technologies and ideas transforming construction.A Global Gathering Focused on Building the FutureCONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 reinforced construction’s role as a driver of economic development, supporting infrastructure modernization, energy expansion, manufacturing growth and resilient communities. The show created opportunities for contractors and manufacturers to connect directly, exchange ideas and accelerate adoption of technologies that improve project outcomes.“The value of coming here is almost impossible to quantify,” siad Justin Herle or Datloff Bros. Construction. “You meet vendors, learn how others are solving problems and discover new ways of doing things that you can take back to your business.”In addition to exhibits, attendees participated in 150 comprehensive education sessions, live demonstrations and peer-to-peer discussions designed to deliver actionable insights for businesses of every size.Classroom education is a cornerstone of the CONEXPO-CON/AGG experience, delivering an all-encompassing lineup of panels, workshops, and keynote conversations designed to help attendees stay ahead of a rapidly evolving construction landscape. From hands-on equipment insights to forward-looking discussions on artificial intelligence, sustainability, and workforce innovation, CONEXPO-CON/AGG provided learning opportunities for every role and career stage.New weekend workshops for 2026 brought together hundreds of women in construction, small business owners and maintenance professionals for peer driven learning at the show. The expanded lineup helps industry professionals connect with others who understand their daily challenges and opportunities.• Shop Talks & Walks: Hands-on training focused on preventive maintenance, fleet efficiency, and real-world equipment solutions.• EmpowerHER Workshop: Held in celebration of Women in Construction Week 2026, these sessions connected women industrywide for mentorship and inspiration.• Small Business Workshop: Dedicated to helping small business owners and family-run firms strengthen operations and build partnerships.“This show brings people together to learn about the latest equipment and technology while also sharing ideas on how to recruit and train the next generation of workers,” said Adonis Smith of IUOE Local 478.Looking AheadAs the industry continues to evolve, CONEXPO-CON/AGG remains the premier destination for discovering solutions, building partnerships and preparing for the demands of tomorrow’s jobsites.The next CONEXPO-CON/AGG will return March 13-17, 2029, continuing its tradition of bringing the global construction industry together to drive progress.About CONEXPO-CON/AGGCONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America’s largest construction trade show, showcasing the latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the construction and aggregates industries. Held every three years in Las Vegas, the event brings together contractors, manufacturers and industry professionals from around the world. The next show will be held March 13-17, 2029.###

