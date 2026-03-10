Amilcar Cabral Documentary Screens in the World’s Largest Cape Verdean Diaspora

Honoring Amilcar Documentary Poster

Powerful film “Honoring Amilcar” premieres in Providence before New York screening, honoring Cape Verde’s historic milestone and diaspora legacy.

Screening Honoring Amilcar in New England and New York honors the living bridge between the islands and the communities that have preserved Cape Verdean identity abroad.” — Rahkii "Hyp" Holman

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Cape Verde continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its independence, the powerful new documentary Honoring Amilcar by filmmaker Rahkii “Hyp” Holman of Assinyeola Music Publishing launches a special East Coast screening tour, beginning at the 9th Annual Rhode Island Black Film Festival in Providence on April 18, 2026.The film pays tribute to revolutionary leader Amilcar Cabral, whose intellectual and political legacy shaped the liberation movement that led to Cape Verde’s independence in 1975. Through interviews with three generations of Black social justice advocates in the United States, along with cultural and personal reflections, Honoring Amilcar explores Cabral’s enduring global influence and the ongoing relevance of Pan-African solidarity.The Rhode Island screening holds special significance. New England is home to one of the largest Cape Verdean diasporas in the world with a regional population exceeding that of the islands themselves. Cities throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island have long served as cultural anchors for generations of Cape Verdean Americans, making the East Coast a deeply meaningful setting for the film’s U.S. tour.Following its Providence premiere, Honoring Amilcar will screen at The People’s Forum in Manhattan on April 21, 2026 at 6:30pm EST in collaboration with the organization: The Center For NuLeadership. These venues, known for uplifting community dialogue and international solidarity movements, provide fitting spaces for reflection on Cabral’s revolutionary thought and the broader history of African liberation.Holman emphasizes that bringing the film home to the East Coast during this historic anniversary is intentional. “The diaspora has carried the spirit of resistance, independence and liberation for generations,” Holman notes. “Screening Honoring Amilcar in New England and New York honors the living bridge between the islands and the communities that have preserved Cape Verdean identity abroad. Anyone interested in movements that overcame fascism which feels especially urgent right now should see this film.”The 50th anniversary of independence represents not only a national milestone for Cape Verde but also a moment of reflection for its global diaspora. The East Coast tour underscores how cultural memory, political consciousness, and artistic storytelling continue to connect Cape Verdeans across oceans and generations.For more information, including screening times and ticket availability, attendees are encouraged to contact the respective venues directly.

Honoring Amilcar Trailer

