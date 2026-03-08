Dream Chasers Releases Shareholder Governance Update for Carver Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc (OTCQB:CARV)NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the March 8, 2026, deadline approaches for Carver Bancorp, Inc. to
conclude its status as an SEC reporting company, Dream Chasers Capital Group (“DCCG”), the leading
shareholder of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CARV), is today issuing this governance update
to provide transparency regarding the bank’s transition to the OTCQB Market and to
document the formal timeline for board nominations.
Documentation of Board Nomination Timeline
In the interest of maintaining a complete public record of governance procedures,
DCCG is disclosing the following timeline for the upcoming Annual Meeting on May 21,
2026:
• October 13, 2025: DCCG formally submitted the nomination of Moishe Gubin to
the Carver Board of Directors, in compliance with the company’s original
nomination deadline.
. November 18, 2025: The Board announced its decision to voluntarily delist from
the Nasdaq and transition to the OTCQB Market.
• February 20, 2026: DCCG officially re-nominated Moishe Gubin and Greg Lewis
as independent candidates for election to the Board of Directors for the 2026
election cycle.
Board Nominee Professional Qualifications
Moishe Gubin: (Chairman of NYSE American-listed OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.,
Ticker: OPHC)
• Banking Turnaround Expertise: Rescued money losing OptimumBank
Holdings, Inc. (OPHC) , successfully eliminated legacy regulatory consent orders
and turned bank profitable.
• Financial Growth: Oversaw asset growth at OptimumBank from approximately
$100 million to over $1.1 billion as of year-end 2025.
• A licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New York
with a B.S. in Accounting and Information Systems from Touro College.
. Chairman and CEO of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE
American: STRW), a healthcare real estate investment trust with a balance sheet reporting
approximately $1.1 billion in assets.
Greg Lewis (CEO of Dream Chasers Capital Group)
• Shareholder Advocacy: A veteran advocate for Carver’s stakeholders, managing a
significant beneficial ownership stake in the company.
• CEO of Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC and Stockkings Capital LLC
Shareholder Perspectives
"We are disclosing these specific dates to ensure a clear public record of the nomination
process," stated Greg Lewis, CEO of DCCG. "Providing this timeline is a service to all
stakeholders as they evaluate the transparency and governance of the institution leading
up to the May 21st meeting."
Notice of Significant Share Ownership Change
DCCG notes the recent public disclosure regarding the company’s capital structure.
According to public records, Barry Mann has emerged as a 10% filer via a Schedule 13D
filing. DCCG is currently reviewing the timing and regulatory details of this ownership
change as part of its ongoing monitoring of the company’s governance.
Resources for Shareholders
• General Information: www.dreamchaserscapitalgroup.com
• Inquiries: info@dreamchaserscapitalgroup.com
Important Information and Disclaimer
This communication is for informational purposes only and is intended to provide a
public record of recent corporate developments. This announcement does not constitute a
solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization. DCCG is not currently seeking proxy
authority or asking shareholders to submit a proxy card. Shareholders are encouraged to
review all public filings and official company communications before making any
investment or voting decisions.
About Dream Chasers Capital Group
Dream Chasers Capital Group is a significant shareholder of Carver Bancorp, Inc.,
committed to institutional transparency and the long-term health of community-focused
financial organizations.
