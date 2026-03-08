Dream Chasers Releases Shareholder Governance Update for Carver Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc (OTCQB:CARV)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the March 8, 2026, deadline approaches for Carver Bancorp, Inc. toconclude its status as an SEC reporting company, Dream Chasers Capital Group (“DCCG”), the leadingshareholder of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CARV), is today issuing this governance updateto provide transparency regarding the bank’s transition to the OTCQB Market and todocument the formal timeline for board nominations.Documentation of Board Nomination TimelineIn the interest of maintaining a complete public record of governance procedures,DCCG is disclosing the following timeline for the upcoming Annual Meeting on May 21,2026:• October 13, 2025: DCCG formally submitted the nomination of Moishe Gubin tothe Carver Board of Directors, in compliance with the company’s originalnomination deadline.. November 18, 2025: The Board announced its decision to voluntarily delist fromthe Nasdaq and transition to the OTCQB Market.• February 20, 2026: DCCG officially re-nominated Moishe Gubin and Greg Lewisas independent candidates for election to the Board of Directors for the 2026election cycle.Board Nominee Professional QualificationsMoishe Gubin: (Chairman of NYSE American-listed OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.,Ticker: OPHC)• Banking Turnaround Expertise: Rescued money losing OptimumBankHoldings, Inc. (OPHC) , successfully eliminated legacy regulatory consent ordersand turned bank profitable.• Financial Growth: Oversaw asset growth at OptimumBank from approximately$100 million to over $1.1 billion as of year-end 2025.• A licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New Yorkwith a B.S. in Accounting and Information Systems from Touro College.. Chairman and CEO of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: STRW), a healthcare real estate investment trust with a balance sheet reportingapproximately $1.1 billion in assets.Greg Lewis (CEO of Dream Chasers Capital Group)• Shareholder Advocacy: A veteran advocate for Carver’s stakeholders, managing asignificant beneficial ownership stake in the company.• CEO of Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC and Stockkings Capital LLCShareholder Perspectives"We are disclosing these specific dates to ensure a clear public record of the nominationprocess," stated Greg Lewis, CEO of DCCG. "Providing this timeline is a service to allstakeholders as they evaluate the transparency and governance of the institution leadingup to the May 21st meeting."Notice of Significant Share Ownership ChangeDCCG notes the recent public disclosure regarding the company’s capital structure.According to public records, Barry Mann has emerged as a 10% filer via a Schedule 13Dfiling. DCCG is currently reviewing the timing and regulatory details of this ownershipchange as part of its ongoing monitoring of the company’s governance.Resources for Shareholders• General Information: www.dreamchaserscapitalgroup.com • Inquiries: info@dreamchaserscapitalgroup.comImportant Information and DisclaimerThis communication is for informational purposes only and is intended to provide apublic record of recent corporate developments. This announcement does not constitute asolicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization. DCCG is not currently seeking proxyauthority or asking shareholders to submit a proxy card. Shareholders are encouraged toreview all public filings and official company communications before making anyinvestment or voting decisions.About Dream Chasers Capital GroupDream Chasers Capital Group is a significant shareholder of Carver Bancorp, Inc.,committed to institutional transparency and the long-term health of community-focusedfinancial organizations.Resources for Shareholders

