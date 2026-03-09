EACC Launches International Fans Tournaments for Summer of Soccer 2026 in Dallas

Logo of EACC Texas Erin McKelvey, President & CEO EACC Texas Dallas Fan Tournament Poster

Over 2,000 Players, 9 Tournaments, 9 Champions – A Celebration of Soccer and International Connection

Success is no miracle. It’s the result of hard work, discipline, and perseverance.” — Franz Beckenbauer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European American Chamber of Commerce (EACC) Texas is thrilled to announce a series of International Fans Tournaments as part of the Summer of Soccer 2026 celebrations in Dallas. In partnership with Personal Analytics and Sports Statistics, LLC (PA$$) and Soccer Spectrum, these tournaments will provide a unique opportunity for soccer fans and the international business community to come together in a festive and international atmosphere.The tournaments will be one-day events held the evening before each major match in Dallas, with teams organized by country of origin or national team support, creating a truly global sporting experience that celebrates both athleticism and international camaraderie.This is more than spectating.It’s playing.It’s pride.It’s global connection — right here in North Texas.International fans won’t just fill stadium seats — they’ll step onto the pitch. Businesses won’t just advertise — they’ll become part of a movement blending community, culture, and commerce.About the EACC Texas The EACC blends the pioneering spirits of the European and American marketplaces to grow businesses and business relationships. It unites some of the world’s most recognizable global companies with the next generation of thought leadership, fostering a culture that combines experience with fresh perspectives and values inclusiveness.Led by Erin McKelvey, President and CEO, EACC Texas is guided by an experienced executive team driving initiatives to connect, educate, and empower the transatlantic business community. The Texas chapter is part of a global network of over 10,000 EU and US executives, in partnership with EACC chapters in New York, Cincinnati, the Carolinas, Florida, Paris, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and the Netherlands. EACC Texas is also a proud member of the Enterprise Europe Network, linking European and American companies to foster business growth and international collaboration. The EACC Texas is a 501(c)6 non-profit business association.About Texas:Texas, the Lone Star State, is a dynamic hub of culture, business, and international connectivity. With vibrant cities like Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin, Texas blends global commerce, cutting-edge technology, and diverse communities, making it an ideal host for international events like the Summer of Soccer 2026. From world-class stadiums to a thriving business ecosystem, Texas provides the perfect stage for fans, players, and companies to connect, celebrate, and compete on a truly global scale. Register as a player or download our sponsorship brochure

