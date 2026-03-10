BizCloud Experts is recognized as Anthropic Solution Provider on AWS, strengthening its AI Leadership with Claude in Bedrock, powered by Anthropic

"We are incredibly excited about this new capability. We will continue to deploy these top-grade models in our agentic solutions to empower our customers to do amazing things.” — Anthony Loss

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizCloud Experts, a premier AWS-focused cloud transformation and managed services provider, today announced that it has officially become an Anthropic Solution Provider within the AWS Resale Program, further strengthening its ability to deliver secure, enterprise-grade AI solutions across the full cloud lifecycle.Under the Reseller Agreement with Anthropic, PBC, BizCloud Experts is authorized to market and resell Claude, powered by Anthropic, through the AWS Solution Provider program. The agreement enables BizCloud Experts to offer Claude in Bedrock, powered by Anthropic, to customers in Anthropic-approved regions."This milestone strengthens our ability to serve customers with enterprise-ready AI solutions directly within their AWS environments," said Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CSO of BizCloud Experts. "As a full-lifecycle AWS partner—spanning migration, modernization, DevOps transformation, AI engineering, and managed services—we are now even better positioned to integrate Claude seamlessly into the secure, scalable cloud platforms we build and operate for our customers."Becoming an Anthropic Solution Provider provides direct and immediate value to BizCloud Experts customers:● Simplified Procurement & Consolidated Billing: Customers can access Claude models through AWS under the AWS Solution Provider structure, streamlining procurement, billing, and financial management.● Enterprise Governance & Compliance Alignment: BizCloud Experts ensures customers align with Anthropic's Commercial Terms of Service and Usage Policies while maintaining strong internal governance and security frameworks.● Seamless Architecture & Production Integration: While Anthropic operates and provides the Claude services directly, BizCloud Experts delivers the architecture, integration, optimization, and lifecycle management that transforms AI models into production-grade enterprise solutions.● Operational Visibility & Accountability: The AWS Solution Provider framework reinforces structured reporting, transparency, and disciplined account oversight—ensuring customers scale AI responsibly and predictably.Echoing that sentiment, Anthony Loss, Director of AI at BizCloud Experts, added, "We are incredibly excited about this new capability. The results we've seen with Claude models have been nothing less than extraordinary. We will continue to deploy these top-grade models in our agentic solutions to empower our customers to do amazing things."BizCloud Experts is recognized for delivering end-to-end AWS solutions—from initial cloud strategy and migration to modernization, DevOps enablement, AI integration, and ongoing managed services. Becoming an Anthropic Solution Provider enhances that lifecycle approach by embedding advanced AI capabilities directly into enterprise AWS environments.We are also integrating Claude models into its own operational fabric to better support customers. From engineering acceleration and DevOps automation to managed services optimization, AI is embedded into how we design, build, and operate cloud platforms.● Cloud Migration & Modernization: Organizations moving to AWS can incorporate Claude-powered intelligence into re-architected, cloud-native applications from day one.● DevOps & Automation: Claude models enhance CI/CD pipelines, observability systems, and developer productivity workflows—improving speed, automation, and code quality.● AI & Agentic Solutions: BizCloud Experts designs and deploys AI-powered applications and agentic frameworks leveraging Claude in Bedrock, powered by Anthropic, to deliver measurable business outcomes.● Managed Services (MSP) : With deep operational governance and managed services expertise, BizCloud Experts ensuresAI workloads run securely, efficiently, and cost-effectively within AWS environments over the long term. AI-driven monitoring, proactive insights, and optimization workflows are integrated into our managed services practice—strengthening the reliability and performance our customers depend on.BizCloud Experts is an AWS-focused cloud transformation leader headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. The company provides full-lifecycle services including cloud migration, application modernization, DevOps transformation, AI and generative AI solutions, and managed services.By combining architectural excellence, operational rigor, and advanced AI capabilities, BizCloud

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.