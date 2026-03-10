Mother-Daughter Wellness Experts Launch My Divine Feminine with Holistic Healing and Natural Beauty Solutions

Naturopath Micaela Anderson, co-founder of My Divine Feminine, takes a root-cause approach to wellness, integrating nutrition, herbal medicine, and lifestyle therapies to support women’s long-term vitality. Master Herbalist Tina FitzGerald, co-founder of My Divine Feminine, blends generations of herbal wisdom with a holistic approach that supports the body’s natural healing abilities. Her botanical formulations empower women to restore balance. in every life stage. Designed for easy topical use, My Divine Feminine Magnesium Spray helps replenish magnesium, an essential mineral involved in more than 300 biochemical processes in the body, including muscle function, relaxation, and nervous system support.

As a Naturopath and Holistic Health Practitioner working alongside my mother, a Master Herbalist, we bring together clinical root-cause science and generations of herbal medicine wisdom.” — Micaela Anderson, co-founder, My Divine

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Divine Feminine, a holistic wellness and natural beauty brand co-founded by a mother-daughter team of certified practitioners, is redefining women’s self-care through physiology-driven formulations rooted in generational herbal wisdom and clinical insight, with a distinct focus on hormonal balance and nervous system regulation.

Founded by Naturopath and Holistic Health Practitioner Micaela Anderson alongside her mother, Master Herbalist Tina FitzGerald, the brand blends root-cause science with time-honored plant medicine to support women navigating hormonal shifts across every life stage.

“In a space that often focuses only on ‘clean’ or ‘natural,’ we focus on therapeutic effectiveness,” said Micaela. “Our formulations are not trend-driven, but rather physiology-driven. Every product is designed to support something specific, from calming inflammation and strengthening the skin barrier to replenishing minerals and helping the body respond more resiliently to hormonal fluctuations. We formulate for function first, luxury is the bonus.”

This dual expertise allows the brand to thoughtfully support women experiencing stress-related breakouts in their 20s, cycle irregularities in their 30s, and perimenopausal skin and collagen changes in their 40s and beyond.

For Tina and Micaela, the mission is deeply personal as well. “As mothers, we formulate with the same scrutiny and intention we use when choosing what goes into our own children’s bodies and onto their skin. Safety is not a marketing claim; it’s a responsibility,” the founders say. “If we didn’t choose it for our own family, it has no place in our products.”

Beyond skincare, My Divine Feminine positions its products as restorative rituals that regulate the nervous system, a key yet often overlooked factor in hormonal harmony. “Healing isn’t just about correcting imbalances,” Tina added. “It’s about creating space to pause, breathe, and reconnect. Our rituals are designed to soften the nervous system and support the body’s natural hormonal rhythms.”

My Divine Feminine supports women who want more than surface-level beauty and recognize the connection between stress, hormones, gut microbiome imbalances, inflammation, and skin health, and who value intelligently formulated, non-toxic solutions designed for long-term balance rather than quick fixes.

In addition to its botanical skincare and wellness formulations, the brand offers free heart-centered discovery calls and personalized naturopathic consultations with co-founder Micaela Anderson, providing root-cause guidance and customized strategies to support hormonal harmony, nervous system health, and whole-body resilience. Book a consultation here.

Signature offerings include a plant-based Bakuchiol treatment positioned as a gentle, natural alternative to retinol; a Wild Yam Cream formulated to support women navigating hormonal shifts; and the Deluxe Skincare System, a complete morning-to-night ritual designed to cleanse, tone, brighten, and deeply nourish the skin while supporting overall balance.

Upcoming launches include a Limited-Edition Lemon Bar Body Butter for spring/summer, the Radiant Renewal Cream, formulated to support mature, hormonally shifting skin, and a new serum designed for sensitive and acne-prone complexions.

Together, mother and daughter are building and scaling a brand that supports regulated, resilient, hormonally balanced, radiant skin at every stage of womanhood, blending generational knowledge with modern clinical insight.

About My Divine Feminine

My Divine Feminine is a Spokane-based holistic wellness brand co-founded by a certified naturopathic practitioner and master herbalist. Blending clinical root-cause science with generational herbal wisdom, the brand creates physiology-driven skincare and botanical wellness formulations designed to support hormonal balance, nervous system regulation, and resilient skin at every stage of womanhood.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.