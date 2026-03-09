ByeTruck Launches Direct Purchase Platform for Semi-Trucks, Vans, and Commercial Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ByeTruck has announced the official launch of its nationwide commercial vehicle purchasing service, offering truck owners and fleet operators a direct way to sell semi-trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles quickly.Designed for the commercial market, ByeTruck addresses a long-standing gap in the resale space. Selling a semi-truck or multiple fleet units often involves extended listing periods, complex negotiations, inspection delays, and transportation challenges. ByeTruck replaces that uncertainty with a direct purchase structure focused on speed, coordination, and payment certainty.ByeTruck purchases a wide range of commercial vehicles across all 50 states, including:● Semi-trucks and over-the-road tractors● Medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial trucks● Box trucks and refrigerated trucks● Cargo vans and passenger vans● Service and utility vans● Work pickup trucks● Buses and shuttle vehicles● Full fleet inventories● Non-running, damaged, high-mileage, and salvaged vehicles● Units with title complicationsWhat began as a regional operation in California has expanded into a national service capable of coordinating pickups from major trucking hubs, job sites, business terminals, and rural locations. The company reports that its focus remains on speed, transparency, and execution.“Our goal with ByeTruck is simple,” said a company representative. “Commercial vehicle owners need a reliable exit when a truck is no longer generating revenue. We built a process that removes delays, eliminates unnecessary steps, and delivers payment at pickup.”ByeTruck operates through a defined four-step process. Sellers request a quote by phone or online and provide basic vehicle details. After evaluation, the company presents a personalized offer. Once accepted, ByeTruck manages title transfer and required documentation, schedules pickup, and issues payment at the time of collection. Nationwide coverage ensures sellers do not need to arrange transport to a central facility. Removal is provided at no cost to the seller.The company’s internal structure includes vehicle appraisers who assess units based on market conditions and specifications, title and compliance specialists who handle state-by-state documentation requirements, logistics coordinators who manage pickup scheduling, and customer support professionals who guide sellers through each stage of the process.About ByeTruckByeTruck is a nationwide buyer of semi-trucks, vans, work vehicles, and fleets, operating in all 50 states and purchasing vehicles in any condition, including end-of-life units. Through a four-step process that delivers competitive offers, fast pickups, on-the-spot payment, and full paperwork handling, ByeTruck helps owner-operators and businesses sell quickly and efficiently.The company is part of a family of direct vehicle-buying businesses, including HeyRV FamilyCarBuyers , and ByeCar, providing specialized purchasing solutions across commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, passenger cars, and end-of-life vehicles.For more information, visit https://byetruck.com/ or call (323) 472-5016.

