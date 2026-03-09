Josh Dotoli Ranked #1 Real Estate Agent in Broward County for 2025

Compass Florida agent Josh Dotoli achieves the top production ranking in Broward County as demand for luxury homes in Fort Lauderdale continues.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josh Dotoli, founder of DOTOLI Group and real estate agent with Compass Florida, has been recognized as the #1 real estate agent in Broward County for 2025 based on closed sales production. The milestone reflects a year of strong activity in the Broward County real estate market, particularly in Fort Lauderdale’s luxury and waterfront home segments.

Broward County remains one of South Florida’s most active residential real estate markets. In 2025, the county recorded more than 23,300 residential home sales, with the average home price reaching approximately $608,000, reflecting steady demand despite broader shifts in the national housing market.

For buyers and sellers navigating this competitive environment, experienced market representation has become increasingly important.

“The Broward County market continues to attract buyers who value waterfront lifestyle, proximity to global travel, and long-term real estate value,” said Josh Dotoli, founder of DOTOLI Group and agent with Compass Florida. “Many of our clients are relocating from other major cities or investing in South Florida as a primary or seasonal residence.”

Fort Lauderdale remains one of the county’s focal points for luxury home activity. Recent data show the median home sale price in Fort Lauderdale exceeding $530,000, with high-value waterfront properties commanding significantly higher prices depending on location, boating access, and new-construction inventory.

Across the broader South Florida region, the luxury housing market has continued to demonstrate strong momentum. Reports from late 2025 indicate that more than 360 residential properties priced above $10 million were sold across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, highlighting continued demand from high-net-worth buyers both domestically and internationally.

DOTOLI Group focuses on representing buyers and sellers of luxury homes, waterfront estates, and new construction properties throughout Broward County. The team works with clients across neighborhoods, including Las Olas Isles, Rio Vista, Harbor Beach, Coral Ridge, and other coastal communities in the Fort Lauderdale area.

In recent years, South Florida has experienced sustained migration from high-income households relocating from major metropolitan markets such as New York, California, and Chicago. The region’s combination of waterfront lifestyle, international connectivity, and tax advantages has contributed to continued real estate demand.

According to Dotoli, understanding both local market dynamics and broader migration trends is essential when advising luxury clients.

“Many buyers today are evaluating real estate not only as a residence but also as a long-term asset,” Dotoli said. “Our role is to help clients understand the market, identify the right opportunities, and execute transactions with confidence.”

