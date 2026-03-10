South Beach Wellness Center Leads the Way as DPC Model Fights Rising Insurance Costs in 2026

Maribel Dixon, APRN in front of clinic sign at the Lutz/Wesley Chapel location, welcoming patients to the newly expanded wellness center

Wesley Chapel, FL clinic offers affordable Direct Primary Care memberships as Floridians face rising insurance premiums and shrinking health benefits in 2026.

Direct Primary Care restores trust and affordability in healthcare. Patients receive personalized care—including same-day visits, telemedicine, and preventive services—without insurance limitations.” — Maribel Dixon, APRN, South Beach Wellness Center

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Floridians face another year of rising insurance premiums and shrinking health benefits, South Beach Wellness Center in Wesley Chapel, FL is taking proactive steps to help local families regain control of their healthcare spending through the Direct Primary Care (DPC) model.Unlike traditional insurance-based clinics, South Beach Wellness Center's DPC program allows patients to pay a simple, predictable monthly fee for direct access to their primary care provider—without middlemen, copays, or surprise bills. This transparent membership approach is helping individuals and small businesses offset the financial strain caused by nationwide insurance cost increases projected throughout 2026."Many of our patients were tired of paying more each year while receiving less coverage and lower quality of care," said Maribel Dixon, APRN at South Beach Wellness Center. "Direct Primary Care restores trust and affordability in healthcare. Patients receive comprehensive, personalized care—including same-day visits, telemedicine, and preventive services—all without depending on insurance limitations."The DPC model is gaining traction across Wesley Chapel and Pasco County as individuals and local employers look for creative ways to preserve quality health benefits amid premium hikes and complex policy changes. South Beach Wellness Center has expanded its services to accommodate the growing demand for a simpler, patient-centered healthcare experience that puts wellness—not paperwork—first.By focusing on prevention, accessibility, and long-term patient relationships, South Beach Wellness Center continues to lead the regional shift toward sustainable, transparent medical care options that empower both patients and employers in 2026.About South Beach Wellness CenterLocated in Wesley Chapel, FL, South Beach Wellness Center provides comprehensive primary care, wellness programs, and chronic disease management under the innovative Direct Primary Care model. The clinic emphasizes whole-body health, accessibility, and affordability—offering members personalized medical attention without hidden costs or insurance hassles. For more information, visit https://southbeachwellness.com

