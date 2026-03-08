Premium Denim Brand Jendue Makes Its Physical Retail Debut in Boca Raton

The Jendue flagship store at Town Center Boca Raton — a premium retail space featuring limited-edition denim collections. A curated selection of Jendue's limited-edition collection on display at the Boca Raton flagship — dark denim, rich neutrals, and signature craftsmanship, all hanging on gold rails against marble flooring. Jendue 2026 Lookbook — five models styled in the brand's limited-edition dark denim collection, from wide-leg trousers and structured crop jackets to a fitted denim mini dress. A new spirit in denim.

Jendue, with its limited-edition collections, announced the opening of its first physical retail store at the luxury Town Center Boca Raton Mall in Palm Beach

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jendue, a premium denim brand known for its limited-edition collections and high-quality craftsmanship, today announced the opening of its first-ever physical retail store at the luxury Town Center Boca Raton Mall in Palm Beach County, Florida. This milestone marks the brand’s first step into U.S. brick-and-mortar retail, following years of global success through e-commerce and its presence on Nordstrom and Macy’s online marketplaces.Denim is more than fabric. It is one of the most deeply rooted wearing behaviors in the world — a garment worn across generations, borders, and lifestyles. Yet for all its universality, denim rarely gets the treatment it deserves. Jendue will change that.Founded by designer Sahra Yildirim, Jendue was built on the belief that denim — one of the world’s most universal and time-honored garments — deserves a new spirit. With roots in Istanbul and Dubai, the brand brings a fresh, refined perspective to everyday denim wear, combining thoughtful design with premium materials in pieces that are never mass-produced. At Jendue, every piece tells a story. Each item is a limited creation, carefully crafted from the finest materials by artisans who share our commitment to quality. When you wear Jendue, you wear something that very few others will ever own.“We are not just opening a store — we are creating a space where customers can experience what Jendue truly stands for,” said Cenk Kinay, Managing Partner. “Every piece in our collection is unique, made with care, and produced in limited quantities. Town Center at Boca Raton Mall is the perfect place to introduce that vision to the customers in person.”The flagship store in the Town Center at Boca Raton Mall is the first of several planned U.S. locations. Sahra Yildirim has outlined a roadmap for expansion into additional cities, aiming to bring Jendue’s distinctive denim approach to a wider American audience.About JendueJendue is a premium denim brand with roots in Istanbul and Dubai, founded in the United States by designer Sahra Yildirim. The brand sells worldwide through its own e-commerce platform and Nordstrom and Macy’s online marketplaces. All collections are limited editions crafted from the highest-quality materials

