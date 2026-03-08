Miramar Pet Boarding Facility Hits 165 Five-Star Reviews — Pet Parents Say It's Nothing Like a Kennel

Dogs enjoy pool time at Four Paws Inn — Miramar's #1 rated cage-free pet boarding facility.

Four Paws Inn's cage-free home environment is winning over South Florida families who refused to settle for traditional boarding.

Pet parents are done settling. They've tried the big facilities. They've tried Rover. They come to us because their dog actually comes home happy.” — Amanda Chiong, Co-Founder, Four Paws Inn

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most pet boarding facilities compete on price and proximity, Four Paws Inn has built the highest-rated pet boarding operation in Miramar on a completely different premise: your dog should never spend a night in a cage.With 165 five-star Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating, the facility has become the go-to choice for pet parents across Broward County — not through advertising, but through word of mouth from clients who describe the experience as "a hidden gem" where pets are "always smiling" and owners can "travel with ease knowing their babies are safe and loved."The difference is structural. Four Paws Inn operates out of a private residence — dogs roam freely through the home and a large fenced backyard, receive pool time, and sleep in actual living spaces, not kennels. There are no rotating strangers, no cages, and no facility overhead driving corners to be cut. The result is a 70% repeat client rate that commercial kennels rarely achieve."Pet parents are done settling," said Amanda Chiong, Co-Founder of Four Paws Inn. "They've tried the big facilities. They've tried Rover. They come to us because their dog actually comes home happy."Four Paws Inn currently serves Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Weston, and surrounding Broward County communities.For reservations or more information, contact Four Paws Inn at (754) 971-0792 or visit fourpawsinn.co.

