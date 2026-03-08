Symphony Therapeutics to Present on OcuHeal-UV400+, a UV-Protective LNP Eyedrop

Symphony Logo

Details will be disclosed 10 March 2026 1:30 PM ET at 29th Annual TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo at Raleigh Convention Center, NC.

OcuHeal-UV400+ offers a unique solution to UV radiation-induced ocular tissue damage.” — Shikha P. Barman PhD

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphony Therapeutics , LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bedford, MA-based Integral BioSystems will present data on OcuHeal-UV400+, an innovative, UV-blocking, antioxidant eyedrop at the 29th Annual TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo at the Raleigh Convention Center, NC.The OcuHeal-UV400+ product is one in the pipeline of products-in-development, based on a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform technology developed by Symphony’s parent company, Integral BioSystems. OcuHeal-UV400+ product incorporates a GRAS (generally regarded as safe), plant-based compound into nanostructured, liquid-crystalline lipid nanoparticles. The compound has a high molar extinction coefficient and blocks both UV-A and UV-B, with further blocking of blue light generated by the encapsulated LNP. The encapsulated compound is biocompatible with, and protective of corneal epithelial cells, quenches reactive free radicals generated by various stressors (like particulate pollution) and elicits anti-fibrotic healing in injured corneal tissues. With worldwide reports of ocular tissue disorders caused by UV radiation (both UVA and UVB), this product promises to be transformational. Furthermore, this product, when commercialized, will have clinical utility to persons suffering from digital strain from prolonged computer use.The oral presentation is titled, “OcuHeal UV-400+: An Ophthalmic, UV-blocking, Anti-oxidant, Preservative-free Nanolipid Eye-drop”. Authors are S.P. Barman, K. Barman, S. Harris, L. Belen, E. Coleman and K. Ward. The date of presentation is Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 1:30 pm EST in Room Marriott University C, at the Rayleigh Convention Center.Symphony Therapeutics, LLC was founded in 2023, as a subsidiary of Integral BioSystems, a specialty drug delivery contract research firm focused on formulation and analytical development of both small molecule and biologics. Integral’s hybrid business model has enabled the development of its own proprietary innovations. In particular, scientific experts at Integral have conceptualized and designed both the OcuHeal™ and NanoM-Wafer™ technologies. Both technologies have been fully patented in 14 global jurisdictions, including Europe, US, Canada, India, China and Japan. Additionally, the evolving nature of the technologies have resulted in additional PCT applications. Symphony was founded to enable further development of Integral’s innovations. As part of its 2026 goals, Symphony plans to do an investor outreach in the following months to identify partners to develop the full extent of both delivery platforms.If interested in partnering with Symphony Therapeutics, please reach out to the business development team at info@integralbiosystems.com.

