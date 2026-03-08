Sounds of Valor Brings Rock, Heart, and Healing to the Irvington Theater

Live Concert — Thursday, April 9, 2026 (7:30 PM) | Tickets at IrvingtonTheater.com

This concert is about joy and brotherhood—about veterans coming together to create something loud, honest, and positive.” — Tom Mooney

IRVINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sounds of Valor, an all-veteran band featuring military service members from multiple eras, will perform live on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Irvington Theater (Irvington Town Hall Theater / Music Hall) in Irvington, NY. The concert blends original songs and select rock favorites in an evening built around community, connection, and the uplifting power of live music. Tickets are available now at IrvingtonTheater.com.The concert is also being filmed as part of a feature-length documentary produced by DocuFilms , a mission-driven nonprofit documentary production company. Audience members will be part of a live filming and recording environment as the band captures the energy of a full house on stage.“This concert is about joy and brotherhood—about veterans coming together to create something loud, honest, and positive,” said Tom Mooney, a Vietnam veteran, musician, and band leader. “Music has a way of bringing people back to themselves. We want the audience to feel the heart in it—and leave lifted up.”Proceeds from the event will support DE-CRUIT, a nonprofit that helps veterans and others heal trauma through an evidence-based program integrating Shakespeare, neuroscience, and trauma-informed care.Event DetailsWhat: Sounds of Valor — Live Concert (All-Veteran Band)When: Thursday, April 9, 2026 — 7:30 PMWhere: Irvington Theater (Irvington Town Hall Theater / Music Hall), Irvington, NYTickets: IrvingtonTheater.comAbout Sounds of ValorSounds of Valor is a music-and-documentary project centered on veterans who use music as a form of expression, connection, and reintegration into civilian life—portraying veterans in a positive, joyful light while honoring the realities behind the songs.About DE-CRUITDE-CRUITis an evidence-based program designed to support military veterans and other trauma survivors in healing the invisible wounds of war and adversity. Founded by veteran and licensed clinical social worker Stephan Wolfert, DE-CRUIT integrates classical theater, neuroscience, and trauma-informed care—including Shakespeare and somatic practices—to address the psychological and physiological impacts of trauma.About DocuFilmsDocuFilms is a mission-driven nonprofit 501(c)(3) production company focused on socially engaged documentaries intended to inform, inspire, and mobilize action.

