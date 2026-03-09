Retired United Airlines Captain Steve Arroyo Realizes Vision to Inspire Foster Youth at Upcoming Aviation Awareness Day

Steve Arroyo Young Eagles

Speak Up for Kids and EAA Chapter 203 Support Arroyo’s Mission to Open the Skies for Local Children

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For retired United Airlines Captain Steven Arroyo, the upcoming Aviation Awareness Day on Saturday, March 14, 2026, represents the culmination of a long-held dream: to share the transformative power of flight with children in the foster care system,. Hosted at North County Airport from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, this event—a partnership between Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County and EAA Chapter 203—will provide a select group of foster youth with an immersive introduction to the world of aviation.Arroyo, drawing on his extensive career in the cockpit, has been a driving force behind the initiative, coordinating with EAA President Stephen Sinclair and local authorities to ensure a world-class educational experience,. His vision is to move beyond a simple flight and provide a comprehensive look at aviation careers, including leveraging his United Airlines connections to enhance the event’s "learning workstations",."This initiative is designed to inspire foster youth, expand horizons, and introduce career pathways in aviation and aerospace," Arroyo’s planning documents note. "It’s about helping these young people see new possibilities for themselves".The day’s activities are meticulously planned to keep 16 foster youth, ages 8–17, engaged and inspired. Highlights of Arroyo’s vision include:~Mentorship and Education: Arroyo and Sinclair will lead detailed briefings on flight operations and airspace safety,.~Hands-on Experience: Youth will participate in riveting practice tables and a keychain riveting build station, learning the literal nuts and bolts of aircraft construction.~The Gift of Flight: Each participant will receive a free 15- to 20-minute introductory flight with a certified pilot through the EAA Young Eagles program,.~Inspiration: The event will feature a guest speaker who is a graduate of the Young Eagles program to provide peer-to-peer motivation.Supporting this community-led dream are Palm Beach County Commissioners Gregg Weiss and Maria Marino, who will attend the event to witness the positive impact on local youth and the strengthening of services for children in foster care.Safety remains the cornerstone of the program. All participating pilots are background-checked through the EAA National vetting process, and flights are FAA/ATC compliant,. Additionally, the event is covered by a $1 million supplemental liability insurance policy provided by EAA National.For more information about how Speak Up for Kids and Steve Arroyo are working to change lives through aviation, visit www.SpeakUpforKidsPBC.org About Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County Speak Up for Kids is dedicated to championing the best interests of foster children in Palm Beach County by providing unique opportunities that foster growth, resilience, and a vision for the future.About EAA Chapter 203 The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is part of a global community of over 290,000 members. Chapter 203 is dedicated to sharing "The Spirit of Aviation" through local programs like the Young Eagles, which has flown over 2.3 million youth since 1992,.

Legal Disclaimer:

