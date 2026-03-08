Family Owned Road Haugs Moving and Storage Expands Quality Moving Solutions Across Charlotte Metropolitan Area

Road Haugs Moving & Storage enhances the moving experience in Charlotte, offering reliable, family-owned services for both local and long-distance relocations.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Road Haugs Moving and Storage, a family-owned and operated moving company serving the greater Charlotte region, announced an expansion of its services and operational capacity to meet rising demand for professional relocation and storage solutions across the Charlotte metropolitan area. The expansion includes additional crews, trucks, and support resources to strengthen the company’s core offerings in residential, commercial, and specialty moving. By increasing coverage and scheduling flexibility, Road Haugs aims to provide more responsive charlotte moving services for local homeowners, renters, and businesses navigating relocations within the fast-growing metro region. Road Haugs Moving and Storage offers tailored moving solutions that cover packing, loading, transportation, unloading, and secure storage. As part of its growth, the company is streamlining processes for estimates, scheduling, and communication to help customers manage local and long-distance moves more efficiently.The company’s team of professional charlotte movers is trained to handle a wide range of items, including fragile household goods, office equipment, specialty items, and high-value belongings. In addition to expanding its fleet and staff, Road Haugs is emphasizing improved customer support and transparent pricing practices designed for households and businesses relocating within the region. The company’s focus remains on delivering reliable, on-time moving services, with an emphasis on careful handling and clear coordination from initial quote through final delivery. As demand grows for a trusted charlotte local moving company , Road Haugs Moving and Storage is positioning its expanded operation to reach more neighborhoods and commercial corridors in and around Charlotte. The company continues to serve customers with both short- and long-term storage solutions, offering secure facilities for those who require temporary or extended storage as part of their move. Road Haugs Moving and Storage’s expansion underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the Charlotte community’s continued growth, offering flexible service options for families, professionals, and organizations relocating within the metropolitan area or moving to and from the region.About Road Haugs Moving and Storage:Road Haugs Moving and Storage is a family-owned, professional moving company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serving the greater Charlotte metropolitan area. The company provides a full range of moving solutions, including residential and commercial relocations, local and long-distance moving, packing and unpacking services, and secure storage options. Built on principles of reliability, careful handling, and customer-focused service, Road Haugs Moving and Storage combines experienced moving crews with modern equipment and coordinated logistics to support smooth, efficient moves for households and businesses.

