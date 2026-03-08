Former Foster Youth Christopher Warner Transforms Mounts Botanical into a Wonderland for 9th Annual Storybook Village

StoryBook Village 2026 Magic of StoryBook Village

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare for an unparalleled community spectacular as Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County presents the 9th Annual Storybook Village on Sunday, March 8, 2026. This year, the event reaches new heights of magic as former foster child Christopher Warner takes the lead in creating a literal wonderland at Mounts Botanical Garden, the county’s oldest and largest botanical oasis.Under the theme “Little Seeds, Big Futures: Read. Dream. Grow.,” the event honors The Ellen Kranzler Legacy by planting seeds of success through literacy and positive childhood experiences for local foster youth. This "no-miss" afternoon is designed to be a community-wide celebration of resilience and potential.An Unforgettable Afternoon of Magic and Adventure From 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, families will be transported into an interactive literary world featuring:~The Christopher Warner Wonderland: A specially curated environment designed to inspire every child to dream big.~High-Energy Fun: Enjoy outside field games, professional face painting, interactive golf, and a Selfie Booth to capture memories.~Whimsical Encounters: Meet real Fairies, interact with the 15th Judicial Circuit Therapy Dogs, and explore the wonders of Seashells.~Sweet Treats: Cool off with GoldLaw "Sweet Justice" ice cream~Giveaways & Gifts: Participate in event-wide giveaways and ensure every child takes home free books to build their own home libraries.A Powerhouse of Community Partnerships This spectacular event is fueled by a massive collaboration of community leaders and organizations. We are proud to welcome:~Advocacy & Support: Florida Guardian ad Litem Office, Children's Services Council of Palm Beach County, Camelot Community Care, ABA Centers of Florida, SUFK Ambassadors, and Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).~Education & Literacy: Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach, PaperPie Learning / Happy Princess, Fostered Comics, Keiser University, and the Phi Alpha Honor Society of Social Workers (FAU Chapter).~Community & Corporate Leaders: NextEra Energy Resources LLC, Rolling Greens, Giraffe Media Group, LLC, Giz Kids Foundation Inc., and A Second Chance (via the Great Charity Challenge Partnership).~Financial Wellness & Inspiration: World System Builder’s National Financial Literacy Campaign and Financial Literacy Campaign Educators.~Entertainment: Live music from the Proficy Band Ministry.~The Heart of the Village: Student Engagement The "village" is further strengthened by the incredible energy of our Student Speak Up for Kids chapters and local school partners. These dedicated student leaders are the backbone of the event’s volunteer force: Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School (DJGHS), Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Boca Raton Community High School, Jupiter Community High School, Spanish River Community High School, Royal Palm Beach High School (Fosters In Need Club), The Benjamin School, Olympic Heights Community High School, S&S Society and Community Servant Leaders/YEARegistration and Attendance To ensure an accurate headcount for our special giveaways and activities, we ask all guests to register here: https://airtable.com/appwD6ponhe4vwbbP/shrIaGDb3XYhys81A Event Details:Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PMLocation: Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415About Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County: Speak Up for Kids works to mitigate trauma and cultivate self-worth in children living in foster care. Through advocacy, life skills programming, and meaningful childhood experiences like Storybook Village, they ensure every child has the resources and encouragement needed for a stable, hopeful future.About Mounts Botanical Garden: Mounts Botanical Garden serves as the perfect, world-class host for Storybook Village. As a premier destination for nature and education in Palm Beach County, Mounts provides a breathtaking backdrop that brings the magic of storytelling to life for visitors of all ages.

