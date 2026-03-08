Auto Injury Firm Expands in the East Valley with New Gilbert Office

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Injury Firm is proud to announce the opening of its new satellite office in Gilbert, further expanding its footprint in the East Valley and strengthening its service capacity throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.The new office in Gilbert, located at 4365 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 140, complements the firm’s established presence in Phoenix. With two convenient locations, the firm is positioned to serve better clients who need experienced representation in personal injury and auto accident cases.The expansion reflects the firm’s continued growth and commitment to helping injury victims recover physically, emotionally, and financially after serious accidents.“Our mission has always been to provide dedicated, results-driven representation for people injured in car accidents and other personal injury matters,” said Ryan Holzer, lawyer at Auto Injury Firm. “Opening a Gilbert office allows us to serve clients throughout the East Valley better while maintaining our strong roots in Phoenix.”Ryan Holzer has earned recognition as an Elite Lawyer , a distinction awarded to lawyers who demonstrate outstanding professional achievements and peer recognition.Serving the Phoenix Metro AreaAuto Injury Firm focuses exclusively on personal injury law, with an emphasis on:● Auto accidents● Truck accidents● Motorcycle accidents● Bicycle accidents● Pedestrian accidentsWith continued population growth and increased traffic volume throughout the Phoenix metro area, roadway-related injuries remain a leading cause of serious harm. The firm’s practice is dedicated to helping clients with insurance negotiations, medical documentation, lost wage claims, and long-term recovery needs.Operating from both its Phoenix and Gilbert offices, Auto Injury Firm strengthens its ability to respond efficiently to cases across the region while maintaining personalized client service.For more information or to schedule a consultation at either the Phoenix or Gilbert location, visit https://www.autoinjuryfirm.com/ Phoenix Office:1717 West Northern Ave., Suite 106Phoenix, AZGilbert Office:4365 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 140Gilbert, AZ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.