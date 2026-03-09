Kent State School of Fashion to Induct Fern Mallis Into Fashion Hall of Fame

Kent State University Logo Fern Mallis- Kent State University Fashion Hall of Fame Inductee

‘Godmother of Fashion Week’ to be honored for transforming New York Fashion Week into a global institution

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kent State University’s School of Fashion announces it will induct Fern Mallis into its prestigious Fashion Hall of Fame , recognizing her transformative impact on the American fashion industry and her enduring role in shaping what the world now knows as New York Fashion Week.Widely regarded as the “Godmother of Fashion Week,” Mallis redefined the structure and global visibility of American fashion presentations. While designers had shown collections in New York for decades, it was Mallis who centralized and professionalized the shows at Bryant Park for nearly two decades. Her leadership brought cohesion, international press attention, corporate sponsorship and global stature to what had once been a scattered series of individual designer showings.Under her direction, New York Fashion Week became not simply a trade event but a cultural institution, elevating American designers to the world stage and establishing New York as a capital of fashion equal to Paris, Milan and London.“Fern’s vision transformed the way American fashion presents itself to the world,” said R. Scott French, a representative of the Kent State School of Fashion Advisory Board. “Her ability to unite designers, press, sponsors and the city itself into a singular, globally recognized moment changed the trajectory of our industry.”Mallis’ career spans decades of leadership across fashion production, consulting and thought leadership, but her most enduring legacy remains the framework she built for New York Fashion Week – a model that influenced fashion week structures worldwide.The Kent State School of Fashion’s Hall of Fame honors individuals whose contributions have fundamentally shaped the industry and inspired future generations of designers, entrepreneurs and creative leaders. Mallis’ induction recognizes her innovation, executive acumen and unwavering commitment to championing American fashion.“I am so honored to be receiving this ‘Hall of Fame’ honor from a university that has such an incredible fashion program and museum,” Mallis said. “I’ve worked with many alums through the years. It is always special to be acknowledged for my work at this point in my life and career and to share what I learned along the way and give back to the next generation. They are the future of the fashion industry, and we can learn so much from them.”Mallis will visit Kent State to accept the honor during its fashion school’s annual year-end celebrations. She will present the annual Hall of Fame lecture on May 1. The induction ceremony will take place May 2, bringing together students, faculty, alumni and industry leaders to celebrate a woman whose vision continues to define the fashion calendar.“Fern Mallis is a true industry titan whose vision and leadership have fundamentally shaped American fashion,” said Mourad Krifa, Ph.D., Margaret Clark Morgan Director of the School of Fashion at Kent State. “From creating New York Fashion Week to her tireless advocacy for emerging talent, her impact is immeasurable. We are honored to welcome her to Kent State to share her insights with our students.”In its 37th year, the prestigious Kent State School of Fashion’s Hall of Fame award celebrates the outstanding contributions to fashion made by an individual. The accolade honors the unique qualities of their leadership. It champions the aspiration and inspiration they and their business of fashion offer the next generation of fashion graduates at Kent State. Mallis joins an illustrious group of inductees that includes Kenneth Cole, Estée Lauder, Oscar de la Renta, Dana Buchman, Leonardo Ferragamo, Josie Natori, Dame Zandra Rhodes and most recently, Donald J Pliner.Mallis served two decades in influential leadership roles at the Council of Fashion Designers of America and as senior vice president of IMG Fashion. She is currently president of her own international consulting firm.For the past 15 years, she has hosted the acclaimed and consistently sold-out conversation series “Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis” at 92NY. She is also the author of two companion books published by Rizzoli that chronicle her in-depth interviews with the industry’s most celebrated figures.A passionate advocate for emerging talent, Mallis has advised multiple regional fashion weeks – including Nashville Fashion Week, Charleston Fashion Week and Philly Fashion Week – and continues to nurture the next generation of innovators. Most recently, she has mentored 9-year-old designer and internet personality Max Alexander as he develops his early career.Mallis has been honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the Fashion Industry Lifetime Achievement Award from Pratt Institute, which was presented to her by designer Calvin Klein, and the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). She was also inducted into the Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 Hall of Fame.Mallis was a founding board member of the Design Industries Foundation Fighting Aids (DIFFA) and currently serves on the board of the FIT Foundation, the advisory board of Shop Repurpose, the Conservation Council of Panthera and the Ecofashion Corp Board of Advisors.Over the past several years, she has continued to receive major recognition for her leadership, philanthropy and impact on the industry. Her latest honors include the Icon of Innovation Award from the Fashion Group International; DIFFA Dallas’ Legend in the Fight Against AIDS Award; recognition as one of the 25 Most Inspirational Women Leaders for 2024; the Accessories Council Excellence Hall of Fame Award; Giving the Glam’s Making the Difference Award; Delivering Good’s Impact Speaker Award; and the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s Fashion Cares Award.Most recently, she has received the Fashion Group International’s Founders’ Award; the Connect2Vision and Culture Award from CaringKind; and the 2025 Impact Award from the American Heart Association for her work creating the Red Dress initiative.Mallis remains one of the most influential and respected voices in global fashion, celebrated for her leadership, mentorship and unwavering commitment to advancing and shaping the industry.Mallis’ induction into the Kent State School of Fashion’s Hall of Fame will take place on May 2 as part of the school’s Annual Fashion Show. Featuring an eclectic mix of styles, materials and concepts, the Annual Fashion Show showcases the work and talent of Kent State seniors and graduate students. For tickets and more information, visit www.kent.edu/fashion/annual-fashion-show About Kent State University’s School of Fashion:Established in 1983 as Kent State University’s Shannon Rodgers and Jerry Silverman School of Fashion Design and Merchandising, the school is a research-led teaching institution that fosters industry excellence and is grounded in real-world industry experience. Through its programs and initiatives, it is developing the next generation of fashion thinkers to build a sustainable and fruitful industry that supports creative employment for years to come.Kent State is in the top 25 fashion programs in the world and No. 6 in the United States. Additionally, the graduate program for fashion is No. 5 in the United States. Kent State’s School of Fashion boasts three undergraduate degrees in fashion design and merchandising, and a variety of programs for all students to grow creatively. Located in Kent, Ohio, the school offers several education-away programs, including New York City; Florence, Italy; Paris, France; and Hong Kong, China. From the school’s location in the Garment District, students studying in New York have a unique opportunity to work with industry leaders, explore the marketplace and gain experience with internships.For more information about Kent State’s School of Fashion, visit www.kent.edu/fashion/school-fashion-hall-fame

