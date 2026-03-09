Kingmansa Launches Global B2B Marketplace Connecting Verified Exporters with International Buyers

Kingmansa Logo

Canada-based digital trade platform helps exporters and importers connect, discover trusted partners, and expand into global markets.

Global trade should be simpler and more accessible. Our goal is to connect verified exporters with international buyers while helping solve cross-border payment and logistics challenges.” — Zahirul Haq, Founder & CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingmansa , a Canada-based next-generation global B2B marketplace , has officially launched a digital platform designed to connect verified exporters with international buyers and help businesses expand into global markets, making export-import faster and safer with local currency payments and end-to-end logistics.The platform provides a centralized online marketplace where manufacturers, verified exporters, and importers can showcase products, discover new trading partners, and build direct business relationships across borders. By focusing on verified exporters, Kingmansa helps international buyers identify trusted suppliers and conduct business with greater confidence.Kingmansa aims to simplify international trade by making it easier for businesses to connect and collaborate across different markets. Companies using the platform can create business profiles, list products, and communicate directly with potential partners, allowing exporters and importers to explore new trade opportunities worldwide.To support cross-border transactions, the platform enables importers to make payments in their local currencies, helping reduce common financial barriers associated with international trade. Flexible payment arrangements can also be agreed upon between buyers and suppliers, supporting smoother business transactions.In addition, Kingmansa offers end-to-end logistics support designed to streamline the movement of goods throughout the supply chain. Businesses can manage sourcing, warehousing, shipping, tracking, and delivery through integrated logistics solutions that help ensure products move securely and efficiently from origin to destination.Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Kingmansa aims to serve businesses in both developed and emerging markets. By combining verified supplier networks, local currency payment capabilities, and integrated logistics support, the platform seeks to reduce traditional barriers in global trade and create new opportunities for international business collaboration.As global commerce increasingly shifts toward digital platforms, marketplaces like Kingmansa are helping businesses discover new partners, expand into international markets, and participate more effectively in global trade.Businesses interested in exploring global trade opportunities can learn more by visiting the Kingmansa platform.

