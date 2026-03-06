VA offers women Veterans direct access to VA gynecology

VA Atlanta removes barriers to gynecology care for women Veterans

The VA Atlanta Healthcare System (VAAHS) led the way as the first VA medical facility to implement the new, national process for women Veterans to schedule appointments with VA gynecology providers without a primary care referral, empowering more than 30,000 women Veterans in the region to directly access the specialized care they need.

With the intent to reduce barriers to care, VA Secretary Doug Collins charged VA Office of Women’s Health last September to innovate a model to enhance women Veterans’ access to specialized care. With the earnest collaboration VAAH and other national experts, the VA Office of Women’s Health expeditiously developed, tested and initiated a process to increase women’s health care access and improve Veterans’ care experience. As the servicing health care entity for the largest number of women Veterans nationally, the VAAHS team mobilized in October and rapidly developed a proof of concept in just three weeks to inform this national model. By December, VA announced the implementation of this important change at all VA medical facilities.

“Removing referral requirements has been a gamechanger for our women Veterans in Atlanta,” said Kai Mentzer, executive director of the VAAHS. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see barriers come down and access improve so quickly. This success reflects our commitment to delivering timely care.”

Building momentum and improving access for women Veterans

Nationwide, the initiative has already led to more than 1,000 appointments, and the momentum is building. At VAAHS, 45 appointments have been completed so far, marking a meaningful step forward in expanding access for Veterans. As awareness grows, both local and national numbers are expected to rise significantly.

The impact is already being felt. Streamlined access has improved coordination for cancer care and reduced risks associated with delayed treatment. Women Veterans are better able to take charge of their health care, with fewer administrative hurdles.

“This is about listening to our Veterans and responding with action,” said Mentzer. “Atlanta’s rapid implementation shows what’s possible when we prioritize Veteran-centered care.”

This new option is part of VA’s broader commitment to enhancing health care access for women Veterans, the fastest-growing Veteran population. Enrolled women Veterans can schedule a VA gynecology appointment or get more information by contacting their nearest VA medical facility.

Direct access to gynecology care is an added process to enhance overall access to care. As VA continues to be a premier integrated health care entity, primary care providers and teams continue to be the center of care for all Veterans. As always, women Veterans can continue to receive routine women-specific care, such as breast and cervical cancer screening, contraceptive care, and other essential medical care through their regular women’s health and primary care teams, if preferred.

Additionally, enrolled women Veterans may be eligible for community-based care for gynecology services based upon eligibility criteria, including if gynecology is unavailable at their local VA medical facility, when there are increased wait times or circumstances in Veterans’ best medical interest.

Copayments may apply for VA gynecology care for conditions not related to military service, depending on service-connected disability rating and income. For questions about copays, Veterans should contact the revenue department at the local VA medical facility or the Health Resource Center (HRC).

Veterans not enrolled in VA health care can apply by calling 1-800-MYVA411, going to VA.gov, or visiting a VA medical facility.

For information on VA gynecology care and additional health care resources, visit Women’s Health or call the Women Veterans Call Center at 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-855-829-6636).