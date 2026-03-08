DomainsByOwner.com Launches Marketplace Designed for Direct Domain Negotiation

sell domains no fee no commission domainsbyowner.com-1369 sell domains no fee no commission domainsbyowner.com-2369 sell domains no fee no commission domainsbyowner.com-3369 sell domains no fee no commission domainsbyowner.com-4369

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global digital economy continues to expand, domain names have become valuable digital assets for businesses, startups, and investors seeking strong online identities. However, many traditional domain marketplaces still rely on broker-driven negotiations and commission-based structures that can increase acquisition costs and reduce seller profits.To address these challenges, DomainsByOwner.com has launched a new domain marketplace specifically designed to facilitate direct negotiation between buyers and domain owners while eliminating platform commissions and brokerage layers.The marketplace introduces a simplified model that prioritizes transparency and autonomy. Domain owners list their digital assets independently, set their own pricing strategies, and communicate directly with potential buyers. The platform itself does not act as a broker and does not take a percentage of completed transactions.Direct Negotiation Between Buyers and Domain OwnersTraditional domain marketplaces often insert brokers or automated negotiation systems into the transaction process. While these services may provide convenience, they can also create barriers between buyers and sellers and introduce additional costs.DomainsByOwner.com is structured to remove these barriers by allowing buyers to communicate directly with domain owners. This direct negotiation framework can lead to faster discussions, clearer expectations, and more efficient transactions.For buyers, this means engaging directly with the individual or organization that owns the domain. For sellers, it means maintaining full authority over negotiations and pricing decisions without external interference.A No-Fee, No-Commission Marketplace ModelA key differentiator of DomainsByOwner.com is its commission-free structure. The platform does not collect a percentage of domain sales and does not charge brokerage fees on completed transactions.This model allows sellers to retain the full value of negotiated sales and removes the need to increase listing prices to offset commission costs. Buyers may also benefit from more competitive pricing because sellers are not required to incorporate platform fees into their pricing strategies.By eliminating commissions, the platform aims to create a more balanced marketplace environment where domain values are determined directly by buyer demand and seller expectations.Platform Features Designed for Transparency and SimplicityDomainsByOwner.com offers a streamlined listing system that allows domain owners to create and manage listings with minimal complexity. Sellers can publish domain listings that include descriptions, pricing details, and direct inquiry options.Buyers browsing the marketplace can review available domains and initiate conversations directly with the domain owner to discuss pricing and transaction terms.The platform does not provide in-house escrow services. Instead, buyers and sellers are encouraged to finalize transactions using trusted third-party escrow providers, ensuring secure domain transfers while maintaining flexibility in payment arrangements.Supporting the Growing Digital Asset MarketThe demand for memorable and brandable domain names continues to grow as businesses expand their online presence and entrepreneurs launch new digital ventures. As a result, domain marketplaces play an increasingly important role in connecting buyers with available digital assets.DomainsByOwner.com is structured to support global participation, allowing buyers and sellers from different regions to connect through a transparent marketplace model. The platform is designed to provide a straightforward alternative to broker-managed marketplaces while encouraging open communication and direct negotiations.By focusing on transparency, seller autonomy, and commission-free transactions, DomainsByOwner.com reflects a broader shift toward owner-controlled digital marketplaces.The platform is now live and accepting domain listings from owners worldwide. Additional information about the marketplace and its direct negotiation model is available at https://www.domainsbyowner.com

