TAIWAN, March 6 - The building was not just a key landmark in that era; its architectural integrity allowed the main structure to survive the Taipei Air Raid of May 1945, despite serious damage to its front left side. After repairs, the building continued to serve as the seat of political power in Taiwan. In 1946, to celebrate the 60th birthday of then-President Chiang Kai-shek, it underwent an extensive renovation and was renamed Chieh Shou Hall ("Chieh Shou" means "Long live Chiang Kai­-shek" in Mandarin).

The Office of the Governor-General was built in a late-Renaissance style that was influenced by the English architect Norman Shaw and is sometimes referred to as "the Tatsuno specifications." The facade consists of many classical elements, including colonnades, gables, arched windows, oeil-de-boeuf windows, brackets, Roman columns, and compound columns.

The Republic of China was founded on the principles of democracy and freedom. After trials and challenges, these values ultimately took root and have flourished in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. Today, the 23 million people of the country serve as the navigators of this “Ark of Democracy," collectively guiding the nation forward with stability and purpose.