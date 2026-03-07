Joint statement by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese MP

CANADA, April 3 - The Prime Minister of Australia, the Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, welcomed the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Mark Carney MP, to Canberra for his first official visit to Australia as Prime Minster. Leaders acknowledged the Ngunnawal people as Traditional Custodians of the lands of the meeting and recognised people and families with connection to the lands of the Australian Capital Territory and region.

Leaders recognised the shared values underpinning the close partnership between Australia and Canada including parliamentary democracy, multiculturalism, equality before the law and respect for our First Nations cultures, knowledge and peoples. They welcomed the 40th anniversary of the Canada-Australia Consular Services Sharing Arrangement - a pioneering partnership that expands the reach of where our citizens can access consular support around the world and stands as a concrete demonstration of the deep trust between our two countries. They reaffirmed Australia’s and Canada’s close strategic alignment and steadfast commitment to an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and to a world governed by rights and rules, not fear or force.