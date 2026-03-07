Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

CANADA, June 3 - “Today, athletes from Canada and around the world gather in Italy for the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

To all members of the Canadian Paralympic Team, this is your moment. After years of dedicated training and immense sacrifice, you’re ready to rise to the challenge and compete at the highest level.

Our Paralympians represent the very best of Canada – their athletic achievements, resilience, and sportsmanship embody the determination and courage that define our country. When they wear the Maple Leaf, they represent something far bigger than any one team – they carry the spirit, pride, and shared aspirations of Canadians.

Good luck, Team Canada. Your country will be cheering you on.”

