Canada and Alberta reach agreement-in-principle to accelerate the construction of major projects in Alberta

CANADA, June 3 - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada is transforming its economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger and more resilient to global shocks. To drive this mission, Canada’s new government is partnering with provinces and territories to build major infrastructure projects that diversify our exports, create thousands of high-paying careers, and unlock Canada’s full potential as a global energy superpower.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, released a draft Co-operation Agreement between Alberta and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment, which will be consulted on for a twenty-one-day period. This builds on similar agreements completed between the Government of Canada and the governments of British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Ontario.

Delivering quickly on the commitments in the Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed last November, this agreement would bring a “one project, one review” approach to major infrastructure initiatives in Alberta. It will create a more streamlined assessment process that delivers major projects faster, reinforces strong environmental protections, and ensures the rights of Indigenous communities are respected.

Canada and Alberta are focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more sustainable, more competitive economy together. At this pivotal global moment, a new Co-operation Agreement will enable the conditions necessary for infrastructure, including pipelines, rail, power generation, and a strong and integrated transmission grid. Together, we are unlocking and growing natural resource production and transportation in Western Canada to position Canada as a leading destination for investment.

Quotes

“In the face of global trade shifts, Canada and Alberta are launching the next phase of our partnership. Together, we will build big and build fast to create a stronger, more sustainable, more independent economy for Albertans and all Canadians.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“This agreement is a meaningful next step toward faster, more efficient project reviews, and includes the removal of federal oversight of projects that are squarely within the province’s jurisdiction to approve. This will see Alberta projects approved faster, and shovels in the ground sooner.” The Hon. Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

“Through these co-operation agreements, we are working with provincial and territorial partners to streamline Canada’s regulatory approval system and simplify decision-making processes. By removing redundancy and duplication, we are enabling Canada to build faster, attract massive investment, and ultimately build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy.” The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

“We are keeping our promise to deliver a ‘one project, one review’ approach for major projects by putting in place co-operation agreements with provinces. That’s why I’m proud to announce the agreement with Alberta, which will strengthen how we work together to reduce overlap and delays, and allow us to build Canada strong – while maintaining Canada’s world-leading environmental standards and upholding constitutional obligations to Indigenous Peoples.” The Hon. Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

The draft agreement will be posted for feedback on the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada’s “Let’s Talk Impact Assessment” website. Comments can be submitted online between March 6-27, 2026. Funding has been made available to support Indigenous groups’ participation in the comment period.

In November 2025, Canada and Alberta signed an MOU that strengthens federal-provincial collaboration in the energy sector to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, unlock the full potential of Alberta’s energy resources, and create hundreds of thousands of new high-paying careers for Canadians.

Through the Major Projects Office (MPO), the Government of Canada is driving tens of billions of dollars in further investments, while creating the conditions for a better connected, more productive, and ambitious country.

Together, the first and second tranches of major projects represent a combined investment of more than $116 billion in our economy and will create thousands of high-paying careers for Canadians.

The MPO is providing $40 million over three years to increase the capacity of Indigenous Peoples to engage early and consistently on major projects.

