Sharla Riead Featured Speaker for Women's History Month

Sharla H Riead Podcast Photo

Sharla H Riead Podcast Photo

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Sharla Riead Featured Speaker for Women's History Month RESTalk Podcast

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Women's History Month and also happens to be the 150th episode of the RESTalk podcast. This is a special RESTalk episode asking women in the Home Energy Rating System or HERS industry to share their thoughts. RESTalk is offered by the Residential Energy Services Network or RESNET.

Here is the link to this 150th episode of RESTalk featuring Sharla Riead of the EnergySmart Institute: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/30423623

Ken Riead
EnergySmart Institute
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Sharla Riead Featured Speaker for Women's History Month

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Ken Riead
EnergySmart Institute
+ +1 816-224-5550
Company/Organization
Hathmore Technologies, LLC
7605 E 107th St
Kansas City, Missouri, 64134
United States
+1 816-224-5550
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Hathmore Technologies offers online on-demand courses about energy efficiency, renewable technologies, sustainable/green projects and more through the EnergySmart Institute-ESI. (EnergySmartInstitute.com) ESI courses and certifications are recognized by the ENERGY STAR program, the International Codes Council, and RESNET, the Residential Energy Services Network.

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