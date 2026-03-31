Sharla Riead Featured Speaker for Women's History Month
Sharla Riead Featured Speaker for Women's History Month RESTalk PodcastKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Women's History Month and also happens to be the 150th episode of the RESTalk podcast. This is a special RESTalk episode asking women in the Home Energy Rating System or HERS industry to share their thoughts. RESTalk is offered by the Residential Energy Services Network or RESNET.
Here is the link to this 150th episode of RESTalk featuring Sharla Riead of the EnergySmart Institute: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/30423623
Ken Riead
EnergySmart Institute
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