March 6, 2026, City of Boston Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

MISSION HILL

Knox Trail Reenactment – Saturday, March 7, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department will institute temporary parking restrictions, at the behest of the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment, relating to a reenactment of part of the Knox Trail. This event will commemorate the 250th anniversary of when Henry Knox transported 59 cannons from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston in 1776.

This event will include a rolling rally type of parade starting from the parking lot of the Fenway High School located at 67 Alleghany Street, taking Alleghany Street to Terrace Street to Cedar Street to Centre Street to Roxbury Street ending at UU Urban Ministry at 10 Putnam Street. This event will be stepping off at 2 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Alleghany Street - Both sides, from the driveway of Fenway High School to Parker Street

Roxbury Street - South side (UU Urban Ministry side), from Highland Street heading easterly to Malcolm X Boulevard

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH BOSTON

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race - Sunday, March 15, 2026

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026 along the “historical” route but traveling in the reverse direction, using East Sixth Street instead of East Fifth Street. The route will be Dorchester Street to Telegraph Street to Thomas Park (southerly arm), to G Street, to East Sixth Street, to K Street to East Fourth Street to P Street to East Broadway to West Broadway. The streets listed here will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets: