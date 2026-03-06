March 6, 2026, City of Boston Traffic Advisory
Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
MISSION HILL
Knox Trail Reenactment – Saturday, March 7, 2026
The Boston Transportation Department will institute temporary parking restrictions, at the behest of the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment, relating to a reenactment of part of the Knox Trail. This event will commemorate the 250th anniversary of when Henry Knox transported 59 cannons from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston in 1776.
This event will include a rolling rally type of parade starting from the parking lot of the Fenway High School located at 67 Alleghany Street, taking Alleghany Street to Terrace Street to Cedar Street to Centre Street to Roxbury Street ending at UU Urban Ministry at 10 Putnam Street. This event will be stepping off at 2 p.m.
Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:
- Alleghany Street - Both sides, from the driveway of Fenway High School to Parker Street
- Roxbury Street - South side (UU Urban Ministry side), from Highland Street heading easterly to Malcolm X Boulevard
ROSLINDALE
Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
SOUTH BOSTON
Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race - Sunday, March 15, 2026
The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026 along the “historical” route but traveling in the reverse direction, using East Sixth Street instead of East Fifth Street. The route will be Dorchester Street to Telegraph Street to Thomas Park (southerly arm), to G Street, to East Sixth Street, to K Street to East Fourth Street to P Street to East Broadway to West Broadway. The streets listed here will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the event.
Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:
- Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue, and both sides, from Damrell Street to Kemp Street
- Boston Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Street heading southerly to Ellery Street
- Preble Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Old Colony Avenue
- Dexter Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Ellery Street
- Dorchester Street - Both sides, from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Avenue
- Damrell Street - Both sides, from Old Colony Avenue to Dorchester Avenue
- Telegraph Street - Both sides, from Thomas Park to Dorchester Street
- Thomas Park - Both sides of southerly arm (normal traffic flow), from Telegraph Street to G Street
- G Street - Both sides, from Story Street to #96 G Street
- East Sixth Street - Both sides, from K Street to G Street
- K Street - Both sides, from East Fourth Street to East Sixth Street
- East Fourth Street - Both sides, from P Street to K Street
- P Street - Both sides, from East Broadway to East Fourth Street
- East Broadway - Both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street
- West Broadway - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street
- A Street - Both sides, from Binford Street to West Broadway
- West Second Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to A Street
- Binford Street - Both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford Street
- East First Street - North side (opposite M Street Park), from driveway out of the MBTA Bus Layover opposite the basketball court to M Street
- West Fourth Street - Both sides, from B Street to A Street
- West Sixth Street - Both sides, from F Street to Dorchester Street (it has been requested to have the area cleared two (2) hours before the 11:00am race
- F Street - Southeast side (odd side – Boys & Girls Club side), West Sixth Street to Bowen Street
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.