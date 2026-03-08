Green Zen Expands Organic Mulch Supply Across Dubai to Support Sustainable Landscaping and Water Conservation

Mulch Improves soil quality, reduces erosion, and protects plant roots from extreme heat. Using Mulch Can Lower Water Bills by 30% Green Zen provides mulch supply and delivery across Dubai for both residential and commercial landscaping projects. CEO and Founder of Green Zen - Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Zen , a Dubai-based biophilic design company specializing in nature-integrated interiors and landscaping solutions, has expanded its environmental product offering with the launch of Green Zen Organic Mulch , a premium natural mulch solution developed specifically for landscaping conditions across the UAE.The new product line is designed to help homeowners, landscapers, developers, and property managers improve soil health, conserve water, and create more resilient green spaces in Dubai’s extreme climate.With summer temperatures regularly exceeding 40°C and high evaporation rates affecting soil moisture, sustainable landscaping practices are becoming increasingly important for maintaining healthy gardens and landscaped environments throughout the region.Green Zen Organic Mulch is now available for delivery across Dubai in both small and bulk formats, making it accessible for residential gardens as well as large-scale landscaping projects.The Growing Importance of Sustainable Landscaping in DubaiUrban greening and environmental sustainability have become central priorities in the UAE as cities continue to expand while balancing environmental responsibilities.Local authorities have increasingly focused on developing greener urban environments and improving water efficiency in landscaping practices. According to the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, sustainable soil management and efficient irrigation practices are key components of maintaining healthy ecosystems and supporting long-term environmental sustainability in arid climates.Dubai has also invested significantly in expanding green infrastructure and landscaped environments across the city. Initiatives led by Dubai Municipality have focused on developing public parks, landscaped roadways, and urban planting areas while promoting efficient irrigation and environmentally responsible landscaping methods.As more residential communities, villas, hotels, and commercial developments incorporate green spaces into their design, practical solutions that support soil health and water conservation are becoming increasingly important.Organic mulch is widely recognized as one of the most effective ways to improve soil conditions while reducing irrigation demand in hot climates.Introducing Green Zen Organic MulchGreen Zen Organic Mulch has been developed to help property owners and landscaping professionals address the challenges of maintaining healthy soil in Dubai’s demanding environmental conditions.When applied correctly, mulch forms a protective layer over the soil that:• Reduces water evaporation• Regulates soil temperature• Suppresses weed growth• Protects plant roots from extreme heat• Gradually improves soil structure and fertilityThese benefits are particularly valuable in arid environments where soil can quickly lose moisture under intense sunlight.Research from the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, a Dubai-based global research organization focused on agriculture in saline and desert environments, highlights the importance of improving soil moisture retention and organic content to support sustainable planting systems in arid regions.By adding a protective organic layer to the soil surface, mulch helps create more stable growing conditions for plants while reducing stress caused by extreme heat and evaporation.Product Formats for Residential and Commercial ProjectsGreen Zen Organic Mulch is available in several formats to suit different landscaping needs.The product range includes:• 10-litre bucket — suitable for small garden beds and planters• 20-litre bucket — ideal for medium-sized planting areas• 50-litre bag — commonly used for garden beds and landscaping projects• Bulk supply by the cubic metre — designed for contractors, landscapers, and large landscaping installationsThis flexibility allows homeowners, landscape designers, and commercial developers to choose the most appropriate supply option depending on project size.Full product information is available at:Supporting Water Conservation in LandscapesWater conservation remains one of the most important challenges for landscaping in the UAE.In high-temperature environments such as Dubai, large amounts of irrigation water can be lost through evaporation if soil is left exposed to direct sunlight.Mulch significantly reduces surface evaporation by forming a protective barrier between the soil and the surrounding air. This allows irrigation water to penetrate deeper into the soil while remaining available to plant roots for longer periods.For property owners and developers, this can result in:• reduced irrigation requirements• lower water costs• healthier plant growth• improved long-term soil stabilityBy improving soil moisture retention and reducing irrigation needs, mulch plays an important role in sustainable landscape design.Applications Across Dubai Landscaping ProjectsGreen Zen Organic Mulch can be applied in a wide range of landscaping environments across Dubai.Common applications include:• villa gardens and residential landscapes• tree surrounds and planting pits• commercial landscaping projects• hotel and resort gardens• office and business park landscaping• community and public planting areasMulch is also frequently used by landscaping contractors to improve soil conditions when planting new trees, shrubs, and ornamental plants.By protecting soil and improving moisture retention, mulch helps newly planted landscapes establish more successfully, particularly during the hot summer months.Green Zen provides mulch delivery across Dubai for both residential and commercial customers, as well as bulk supply for professional landscaping contractors.A Practical Solution for Healthier GardensThe introduction of Green Zen Organic Mulch reflects the company’s broader focus on creating healthier, nature-integrated environments in urban settings.While Green Zen is widely known for its biophilic interior installations, including moss walls and plant walls, the company has increasingly expanded into outdoor landscaping products that support healthier ecosystems.Jennifer McShane Bary, founder of Green Zen, says mulch plays a surprisingly important role in maintaining successful gardens in Dubai.“Organic mulch is one of the simplest and most effective tools available for improving soil health and protecting plants in extreme climates. In a city like Dubai, where evaporation and heat place significant stress on landscapes, mulch helps create more stable growing conditions while reducing irrigation demand.”She added that the goal of the product launch is to make sustainable landscaping practices more accessible for both homeowners and landscaping professionals.“Our aim is to provide practical, high-quality materials that help gardens thrive in Dubai’s environment while supporting more sustainable landscaping practices across the city.”Availability Across DubaiGreen Zen Organic Mulch is now available for delivery across Dubai and can be purchased directly through the Green Zen website.Customers can order smaller quantities for residential gardens or arrange bulk delivery for landscaping projects.Orders can be placed online at:About Green ZenGreen Zen is a Dubai-based biophilic design company specializing in nature-integrated interiors and landscaping solutions.The company designs and installs moss walls, plant walls, and bespoke biophilic installations for offices, villas, hotels, and commercial spaces across the UAE.By combining natural materials, greenery, and thoughtful design, Green Zen aims to create environments that enhance wellbeing, productivity, and sustainability.In addition to interior biophilic design, the company also supplies landscaping products suited to the UAE’s climate, including Green Zen Organic Mulch.More information is available at:

