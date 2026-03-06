Celebrating 50 Years of the Boston Landmarks Commission and 50 Years of Service

To celebrate fifty years of protecting and preserving the history and culture of Boston, the Office of Historic Preservation hosted a celebration honoring the dedication of Boston Landmarks Commissioners and staff who have guided the Commission's work throughout its history.

Established in 1975 through Chapter 772, the Boston Landmarks Commission was entrusted with the responsibility to protect and enhance Boston’s historical and environmental character. Specifically, it operates with the mission of preserving the City’s historic areas, sites and structures that contribute to Boston’s social, cultural, and architectural heritage. In 2021, under Mayor Wu’s leadership, the Commission joined with the City’s Archaeology Program and Commemorations Commission to form the Office of Historic Preservation. The Landmarks Commission sits within the Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet.

Photograph of the South End Landmark District Commissioners. (From the left: Chris Debord, Peter Sanborn, Catherine Hunt, John Freeman, and John Amodeo).

The City’s 11 historic commissions are composed of committed volunteers nominated by the Mayor and by neighborhood and professional organizations. These volunteers have dedicated countless hours to public hearings, site visits, and community engagement events. In 2025, the BLC reviewed 933 design review projects, totaling more than $708 million in investment, and designated seven local landmarks. These include historical sites central to the American Revolution, such as Old North Church (North End) and Old South Meeting House (Downtown). The BLC also provided Roslindale's first local landmark, 318 Metropolitan Avenue. Their commitment has played an active role in preserving both Boston’s past and shaping its future.

At the anniversary event hosted on February 12, 2026, past and present Boston Landmarks Commissioners and staff gathered to celebrate the Commission’s legacy and its profound impact on Boston. Notable attendees included former Boston Landmarks Commission Executive Directors Judith McDonough (1985-1993) and Ellen Lipsey (1993-2014), former Chair Matthew Kiefer, and Boston City Councilors Sharon Durkan (District 8) and Miniard Culpepper (District 7). Attendees also had the opportunity to view the newly released Boston Landmarks Commission 50th anniversary video highlighting Boston history and culture.

Photograph of former Boston Landmarks Commission Executive Director, Ellen Lipsey.

Speakers reflected on their years of service and shared memories from their time serving. Current Landmarks Commission Chair Brad Walker discussed his experiences and emphasized the importance of the Commission’s mission. Chief of the Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet, Brian Swett, commended the dedication of the Commissioners and staff and highlighted notable achievements, including the agency's contributions to advancing climate resiliency and supporting efforts to increase housing.

To conclude the night, in honor of their service and in recognition of their devotion to shaping the unique physical character of Boston, Mayor Wu awarded Boston Landmarks Commissioners a Certificate of Recognition for their fifty years of service.

To learn more about our work at the Boston Landmarks Commission please visit: https://www.boston.gov/departments/landmarks-commission/our-work-landmarks-commission.

To stay up to date about more Boston Landmarks Commission 50th Anniversary celebrations and news please visit: Celebrating 50 Years of the Boston Landmarks Commission! | Boston.gov.

This article was prepared by Sarah Lawton, Interim Preservation Planner.