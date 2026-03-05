DCCA RELEASE: NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR GATHERS HUNDREDS AT STATE CAPITOL

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR GATHERS HUNDREDS AT STATE CAPITOL

March 5, 2026

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) commemorated National Consumer Protection Week by hosting its 21st Consumer Protection Week Fair today at the historic Hawai‘i State Capitol. This significant event, dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and countering frauds and scams, served as an opportunity to empower and educate the public.

Representatives provided insightful tips and guidance on consumer best practices and assisted attendees with questions regarding tax filings, financial assistance programs, kūpuna care and more.

DCCA also highlighted the comprehensive BusinessCheck ( http://businesscheck.hawaii.gov ) public information campaign. BusinessCheck serves as a one-stop resource for information on businesses, individuals and entities operating in the state. This online tool provides details on licensed contractors, electricians, plumbers and other professionals, including license status, classifications, proof of insurance and records of complaints.

Attendees had the chance to network with industry experts, fostering meaningful connections and discussions on practical solutions for protecting consumer rights. DCCA remains committed to advancing consumer rights and the turnout at the NCPW Fair underscores the importance of fostering a more informed and resilient community.

“Mahalo to the government agencies, consumer protection groups and organizations whose collaboration made this year’s fair a great success,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.

Each year, DCCA receives hundreds of tips and complaints about unlicensed activity, as well as consumer complaints alleging unfair or deceptive business practices. Events like the NCPW Fair provide a valuable opportunity to educate the public on consumer safety.

Organizations that participated in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair included:

AARP

American Red Cross

Blood Bank of Hawai‘i

Better Business Bureau

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Elderly Affairs Division – City and County of Honolulu

Tax Relief Section – City and County of Honolulu

Real Property Assessment Division – City and County of Honolulu

Executive Office on Aging – Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)

Hawai‘i Credit Union League

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA)

Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center

Hawai‘i Pacific University

Hawai‘i State Health Insurance Assistance Program (Hawai‘i SHIP)

Hawaiian Electric Co.

HMSA

IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service

Social Security Administration

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program – State of Hawai‘i

911 Board – State of Hawai‘i

Department of Taxation – State of Hawai‘i

Public Utilities Commission – State of Hawai‘i

Mediation Center of the Pacific

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Various divisions from the state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)

