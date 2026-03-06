Traffic signal work to close Puʻunēnē Avenue for two nights

Main, News Posted on Mar 6, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) between Wākea Avenue and West and East Kauaʻi Streets will be closed for two nights next week.

The closure will be nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next day from Tuesday, March 10 to Thursday, March 12. With the last closure reopening at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. Contractors will be working on traffic signals at the Wākea Avenue and Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection.

Highway users may access Puʻunēnē Avenue by heading west on West Wākea Avenue then head south on Lono Avenue and turn left onto West Kauaʻi Street. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/TCP-March-Signals-.jpg

The work is part of the Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project, which is designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization, on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

