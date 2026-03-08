Max Fashion Launches Ramadan 2026 Collection Inspired by Togetherness and Timeless Elegance

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Holy Month begins across the region, Max Fashion , the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its Ramadan 2026 collection inspired by togetherness and timeless elegance. True to its promise of delivering style at accessible price points, the collection brings elevated festive dressing within reach for families across the region. This year, the campaign is fronted by celebrated singer Bessan Ismail, whose authentic presence and cultural resonance bring added depth and relevance to the season’s story.Designed for Iftar gatherings, Suhoor evenings, and Eid celebrations, the Golden Kaftan pieces capture the quiet sophistication of Ramadan dressing. Rooted in a warm neutral palette accented with soft whites and gentle metallic highlights, the range reflects understated glamour while maintaining comfort and wearability. Balancing refined design with everyday affordability, the collection ensures customers do not have to compromise on elegance to stay within budget during the festive season. Flowing silhouettes, fluid drapes, and carefully placed embellishments bring dimension to each piece, offering styles that feel festive yet effortlessly graceful.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Landmark Group, said: “Ramadan is a time when fashion becomes part of meaningful rituals, from gathering with loved ones to celebrating special evenings together. This year’s collection is designed to feel elevated yet accessible, blending timeless kaftan silhouettes with subtle festive detailing. At Max Fashion, value remains at the heart of everything we do, and our Ramadan offering reflects our commitment to making well-crafted, occasion-ready fashion affordable for every customer. Having Bessan Ismail as the face of our Ramadan campaign further strengthens our connection with customers who value authenticity, culture, and self-expression.”Crafted with breathable linen-blend fabrics and elevated textures, the designs balance lightness with refinement. Delicate detailing, soft sheen finishes, and subtle embroidery enhance the overall aesthetic, making each piece suitable for both intimate family moments and larger celebratory gatherings. The result is a relaxed yet polished look that embodies the essence of Ramadan, elegant, grounded, and meaningful.The Ramadan 2026 collection is now available across Max Fashion stores in the region and online, offering customers thoughtfully designed pieces that bring warmth, elegance, and versatility to their seasonal wardrobe.For more information visit https://www.maxfashion.com/ -END-About MaxLaunched in the UAE in 2004, Max ( https://www.maxfashion.com/ ) is the largest and most trusted value fashion brand in the Middle East, North Africa, South East Asia & India, With more than 830 stores across 16 countries and an online shopping portal across the region. Catering to the mid-market segment, Max retails its own private label clothing for women, men and children along with footwear, home and accessories. Max derives its success through its value pricing, clarity in merchandise presentation, market positioning and aggressive market penetration. Max is part of the Landmark Group, one of the largest retail conglomerates in the region ( https://www.landmarkgroup.com/ ).

