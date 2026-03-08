Villa La Personala Captivates New York: Emilia-Romagna Takes Center Stage at Connections Luxury Americas East

Historic estate from the heart of Italy’s brought the excellence of "Made in Italy" at the prestigious Connections Luxury Americas East.

MODENA, ITALIA, ITALY, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa La Personala, along with its event-focused spin-off VLP Events, has concluded a highly successful mission in New York City. The historic estate from the heart of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region brought the excellence of "Made in Italy" to the vibrant center of Manhattan at the prestigious Connections Luxury Americas East.Under the leadership of owner Angelica Ferri Personali, the property captured the attention of the world’s most influential international travel designers and luxury hospitality leaders. This New York debut marks a decisive milestone in the brand’s international expansion, positioning Villa La Personala as an essential "emotional hospitality infrastructure" for the discerning U.S. market.A Strategic Success in the "Experiential Luxury" MarketThis New York showcase arrives during a profound shift in the American elite travel sector. According to ENIT 2025/2026 data, 85% of U.S. travelers now seek "transformative authenticity," prioritizing "living like a local" over traditional sightseeing. Villa La Personala has met this demand with surgical precision, offering a bespoke sanctuary far from the crowds. The property aligns perfectly with the 92% of U.S. tourists who prioritize world-class Food & Wine and those seeking deep connections with local craftsmanship and heritage.Leadership Perspective"Presenting our Italian way of life in New York has been an exceptional experience," said Angelica Ferri Personali. "We have seen unprecedented interest in our vision, which blends absolute exclusivity with the warmth of our centuries-old history. Our dialogues with American partners confirm that high-end travelers are no longer just looking for a stay—they are seeking a profound relationship with the soul of the destination."Looking Ahead to the 2026 SeasonThe Connections Luxury format, centered on building deep human connections through shared experiences, provided the perfect platform for Villa La Personala to preview its innovative offerings for the 2026 season. With the average daily spend of U.S. tourists steadily increasing and average stays rising to 11 days, the Villa is cementing its status as the destination of choice for those ready to invest in the exclusive, "behind-the-scenes" essence of Italy.

