Coeur d’Alene man sentenced for unlawful take of three white-tailed deer and an elk in North Idaho

Details of the case

The man was originally charged in 2025 with two felony and four misdemeanor counts related to the unlawful killing of multiple deer and one elk in 2024. All animals were taken at night with the aid of artificial light. The investigation was conducted by Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in the Panhandle Region.

Fish and Game thanks the public for remaining vigilant in reporting potential wildlife crimes through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline. Public involvement plays a critical role in ensuring Idaho’s fish and wildlife exists for future generations. The investigation into the unlawful taking of the elk in this case was aided by a call from a member of the public to the CAP hotline.

Fish and Game also thanks the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office for reviewing the case and pursuing charges consistent with the violations.

Anyone who observes or has information about a wildlife crime is encouraged to call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or submit a report online.

Monetary rewards may be available for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that significantly aids in identifying suspects and leads to charges being filed.