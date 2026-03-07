Governor Kotek Highlights Major Wins for Oregonians in 2026 Legislative Session

Salem, OR — The 2026 legislative session ended with major wins for stabilizing essential services for vulnerable Oregonians, fostering a stronger economic future for the state, and Governor Tina Kotek’s efforts to make Oregon more affordable for working families.

“I want to thank legislators for working together to deliver for Oregonians,” Governor Kotek said. “While President Trump continues to fling chaos and confusion at states, Oregon leaders stayed focused on protecting essential services, expanding housing, providing new tools to fight the Trump agenda, and taking steps to keep Oregon’s economy competitive.”

Facing a budget shortfall created by Congressional actions, Governor Kotek and the Democratically-controlled legislature emphasized steady, responsible governance. Governor Kotek introduced three bills, all of which passed with bipartisan support, that will help to grow Oregon’s economy, build more affordable housing for seniors, and strengthen the behavioral health workforce.

Tackling Big Issues: Housing, Health Care, Education

Creating More Affordable Housing Options (House Bill 4082): Speeds development of affordable housing for seniors and manufactured home communities by allowing cities to designate land for 55+ and manufactured housing. The bill will help add hundreds of affordable homes while easing pressure on the broader housing market.

Cutting Red Tape for Behavioral Health Workers (House Bill 4083): Streamlines credentialing, reduces administrative burdens and expands supervision pathways so more behavioral health providers can enter and remain in the workforce. The bill was recommended by the Behavioral Health Talent Council, which First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson chaired.

Cutting Down on Chronic Absenteeism (House Bill 4154): Requires schools to publicly report attendance data for every district and school each quarter instead of annually. The bill builds on the accountability framework established in Senate Bill 141 (2025) and strengthens transparency and consistency in statewide school data.

Delivering Free Books to Kids (House Bill 4022): Puts the Oregon Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in statute, making it clear that the state supports an ongoing commitment to providing free, age-appropriate book every month to children from birth to age five at no cost to families. The program supports the Governor’s work to improve early literacy outcomes and is designed to encourage a love of reading, improve school readiness, and boost long-term academic outcomes for Oregon students.

Growing Oregon’s Economy

Prosperity Roadmap Package (House Bill 4084): Advances Oregon’s Prosperity Roadmap by creating a fast-track permitting pathway for major new investments to grow jobs, preparing shovel-ready industrial sites, and modernizing targeted business incentives. The bill is designed to support business investment, strengthen regional economies, and create good-paying jobs statewide.

Investing in Oregon’s Arena (Senate Bill 1501): Supports modernizing the Moda Center and securing the long-term future of the Portland Trail Blazers. The plan reinvests revenue generated by the arena and uses existing funding sources to preserve the facility without creating new taxes.

Supporting Small Farms with Diversified Business Models (House Bill 4153): Protects existing permits for farm stands and provides an optional pathway for farms that wish to expand their retail operations. The bill takes effect in January 2027, providing time for farmers to understand the updated framework.

Increasing Certainty for the Recreation Industry and Preserving Access to Justice for Consumers (Senate Bill 1517): A common-sense measure that helps hold negligent providers to account while making it easier to provide safe, affordable activities for Oregon families, incentivizing in-state economic activity and tourism.

Keeping Oregonians Safe on The Road

With last year’s special session transportation revenues frozen pending a voter referendum, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) faced a nearly $300 million shortfall. Governor Kotek worked closely with legislative leaders of both parties to identify and redirect transportation resources towards covering this shortfall. The budget compromise prevents ODOT layoffs, keeps basic services like plowing roads and DMV offices functioning, and creates space for future discussions about how Oregonians want to invest in roads, bridges, and basic transportation services.

Protecting Oregon Against the Trump Agenda

Promoting Safe Access to Education (House Bill 4079 and Senate Bill 1538): Strengthens campus protections against immigration enforcement, including verifying warrants, requiring superintendent review, and consulting legal counsel, consistent with existing sanctuary statutes. Senate Bill 1538 ensures school districts admit all eligible students and program participants.

Strengthening Anti-Discrimination Protections (House Bill 4111): Bars the use of a party’s or witness’s immigration status as evidence in civil cases. The bill also protects workers from employer retaliation over lawful work authorization updates and expands Oregon’s profiling laws to include immigration status.

Protect Your Door (House Bill 4114): Creates a civil cause of action against individuals who enter certain property without a warrant or legal exception.

Law Enforcement Accountability and Visibility Act (LEAVA) (House Bill 4138): Increases transparency in law enforcement activities by requiring officers to clearly identify themselves and limiting the use of masks except in specific circumstances.

Improving Immigrant and Refugee Policy Guidance (Senate Bill 1594): Directs the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement to create statewide model policies related to citizenship or immigration status in response to federal actions.

Strengthening Patient and Provider Privacy – Oregon Shield Law (House Bill 4088): Strengthens protections against out-of-state actions against health care providers, expands professional and privacy protections for providers, safeguards patients’ private health data, and protects privacy for name and gender marker changes.

Protecting Access to Health Care - Planned Parenthood Funding (House Bill 4127): Provides funding for Oregon-based Planned Parenthood affiliates affected by federal Medicaid restrictions under President Trump’s HR1.

Health Care Without Fear Act (Senate Bill 1570): Ensures hospitals have clear policies for responding to law enforcement visits and designates areas not open to the public.

Protecting No-Cost Vaccine Coverage (Senate Bill 1598): Makes sure Oregonians continue to have access to recommended vaccines at no cost. State-regulated health plans will be required to cover vaccines without out-of-pocket costs, regardless of changes at the federal level.

Safeguarding Public Lands (Senate Bill 1590): Prevents state and local agencies from supporting federal efforts to privatize federally owned lands.

Promoting Renewable Energy (House Bill 4031): Creates an additional pathway to help wind and solar projects move forward in time to access critical federal tax credits in response to shifting deadlines by the Trump administration.

Oregon Caregiver Wage Protection Action (Senate Bill 1518): Protects homecare and domestic workers from proposed federal changes that would take away minimum wage and overtime protections away from these essential workers.

