Teri Smith-Pickens, Revered Author and Speaker, Explores Survival Mode and Irrational Fears: Break Free and Find Balance

Teri Smith-Pickens

Author and transformational guide, Teri Smith-Pickens, helps people understand the hidden fears that keep them trapped in survival mode

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing awareness of mental health, post-pandemic anxiety, and trauma-related stress has led many people to seek a deeper understanding of the fears shaping their lives. In response, Teri Smith-Pickens, award-winning and best-selling author, speaker, and mental health practitioner, helps individuals understand irrational fears and why it traps many in what she calls “survival mode,” where the brain interprets perceived threats as real danger even when none exists. Young children's premature brains can become frozen in this protective posture, keeping their sympathetic nervous system on alert.

“My focus is centered on telling why people experience irrational fears that keep them up at night,” Smith-Pickens explains. “When people are in survival mode, they are determined to control life. They can become combative and often struggle with trust. I am here not to address only the results of that fear, but the cause.”

According to Smith-Pickens, irrational fears stem from unresolved trauma or past experiences that keep the nervous system on high alert. When this happens, individuals may respond defensively to situations that are not actually dangerous, creating patterns that affect relationships, decision-making, and overall well-being.

“In survival mode, it is difficult to listen to people. Even when the threat is not real, the brain will make it seem so,” Smith-Pickens says. “There is a difference between the feeling of fear and real danger. Identifying this inner state and asking for help is the first step. My job is to help those in survival mode with symptoms of irrational fears understand why those feelings are there in the first place. I am here to help rebalance their lives and guide them toward breaking free from perceived threats.”

Through her podcast, Break From Fear, Smith-Pickens continues these conversations by exploring multiple symptoms of living in survival mode with all the emotional and psychological outcomes, while offering listeners practical guidance for restoring confidence and stability in their lives.

Readers have praised the message behind Smith-Pickens’ work. One reader wrote, “The spiritual undertones help readers understand the power of faith and how fear ceases to exist where there is faith.”

Smith-Pickens’ approach and insights are explored further in her book, The Irrational Fear Cure: In Four Miraculous Steps, which outlines a framework designed to help readers understand the roots of irrational fears and begin breaking free from survival mode.

“There are so many reasons individuals are harboring these irrational fears,” Smith-Pickens concludes. “From post-pandemic anxiety to everyday pressures, many people are living in a constant state of mental chaos. I want to help people restore balance, understand the root cause of those fears, and reclaim a life guided by clarity rather than perceived danger.”

About Teri Smith-Pickens

Teri Smith-Pickens is an award-winning, best-selling author, speaker, mental health practitioner, and coach dedicated to helping people exit survival mode by overcoming fear and restoring emotional balance. Through her coaching, speaking engagements, and media appearances, she has inspired many individuals to confront the underlying causes of irrational fears and reclaim control of their lives.

In 2007, Smith-Pickens experienced a prophetic download from the quantum field that reshaped the direction of her life and strengthened her commitment to addressing complex mental health challenges affecting children and society. This turning point led to her book The Irrational Fear Cure: In Four Miraculous Steps, which explores the roots of fears and offers a path toward healing and freedom.

For more information about Smith-Pickens and her work, visit https://thefearcure.com

Teri Smith-Pickens is available for interviews.

