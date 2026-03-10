Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,454 in the last 365 days.

Active Octopus Wins 2026 Gold AVA Digital Award for Ringling College of Art & Design Project, The Ringling Ghost

Students gathered for a candlelight vigil standing under a large Southern Live Oak tree from The Ringling Ghost documentary.

Students gather for a vigil in a scene from The Ringling Ghost, the Gold AVA Digital Award winning project produced by Active Octopus.

International competition honors the Sarasota agency for its innovative branded entertainment and video production strategy.

Earning a Gold AVA Digital Award validates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of narrative storytelling and transmedia production at Active Octopus.”
— Matt Gissing, Creative Director

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Octopus, a Sarasota based creative agency, has been named a Gold winner in the 2026 AVA Digital Awards for its cinematic project, The Ringling Ghost, produced for the Ringling College of Art & Design film department.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. The competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

The Ringling Ghost project showcases the agency's expertise in narrative storytelling, transmedia marketing, and high level video production. The project required a comprehensive approach to world building, including a dedicated website, an official soundtrack available on all major streaming platforms, and a specialized marketing campaign designed to build awareness and drive viewership for the newly launched Ringling Film YouTube channel.

"This award highlights the creative vision behind the project and our successful collaboration with Ringling College of Art & Design," said Matt Gissing, Creative Director at Active Octopus. "We set out to build an engaging and immersive experience with The Ringling Ghost, and it is an honor to have that effort recognized by the AVA Digital Awards."

About Active Octopus:
Active Octopus is a creative branded entertainment agency based in Sarasota, Florida. The agency focuses on delivering high quality video production, brand strategy, and immersive storytelling. For more information, visit activeoctopus.com.

Matt Gissing
Active Octopus Creative Agency
+1 941-929-6994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

The Ringling Ghost

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Active Octopus Wins 2026 Gold AVA Digital Award for Ringling College of Art & Design Project, The Ringling Ghost

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.