Active Octopus Wins 2026 Gold AVA Digital Award for Ringling College of Art & Design Project, The Ringling Ghost

Students gather for a vigil in a scene from The Ringling Ghost, the Gold AVA Digital Award winning project produced by Active Octopus.

International competition honors the Sarasota agency for its innovative branded entertainment and video production strategy.

Earning a Gold AVA Digital Award validates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of narrative storytelling and transmedia production at Active Octopus.” — Matt Gissing, Creative Director

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Octopus, a Sarasota based creative agency, has been named a Gold winner in the 2026 AVA Digital Awards for its cinematic project, The Ringling Ghost, produced for the Ringling College of Art & Design film department.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. The competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

The Ringling Ghost project showcases the agency's expertise in narrative storytelling, transmedia marketing, and high level video production. The project required a comprehensive approach to world building, including a dedicated website, an official soundtrack available on all major streaming platforms, and a specialized marketing campaign designed to build awareness and drive viewership for the newly launched Ringling Film YouTube channel.

"This award highlights the creative vision behind the project and our successful collaboration with Ringling College of Art & Design," said Matt Gissing, Creative Director at Active Octopus. "We set out to build an engaging and immersive experience with The Ringling Ghost, and it is an honor to have that effort recognized by the AVA Digital Awards."

About Active Octopus:

Active Octopus is a creative branded entertainment agency based in Sarasota, Florida. The agency focuses on delivering high quality video production, brand strategy, and immersive storytelling. For more information, visit activeoctopus.com.

