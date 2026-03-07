Governor Stein Announces $40 Million for Disaster Relief and Mitigation, Volunteer Organizations

Today Governor Josh Stein announced the recipients of more than $24 million in mitigation grants from the Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund as well as $16 million in grant funding to volunteer organizations active in rebuilding homes during the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Western North Carolina Recovery meeting in Marion. Disaster relief and mitigation grants support flood mitigation, transportation infrastructure resilience against natural disasters, and engineering assistance for local governments to identify and design shovel-ready projects. The Volunteer Organizations Active in Rebuilds grants fund non-profit organizations that assist disaster survivors and communities with rebuilding their homes.

“Western North Carolina is coming back strong from Hurricane Helene, and we have learned that it will take all levels of government working alongside our private and nonprofit partners to both recovery and prepare for the next natural disaster," said Governor Josh Stein. "These grants will help support long-term recovery efforts and help communities withstand future storms.”

The approved grants will go toward wastewater and water treatment infrastructure improvements, flood mitigation efforts, relocation of critical infrastructure to reduce flood risk, design, and engineering for transportation projects, community warning and communications, restoration of high-hazard dams, and flood gauges that allow for water level monitoring, among other projects. Local leaders in the American Flood Coalition’s Western North Carolina Recovery and Resilience Partnership identified the need for funding to support these types of projects early in the recovery. Volunteer Organizations Active in Rebuilds will receive funding to assist in ongoing housing support for disaster survivors and to help with building community resiliency.

“North Carolina Emergency Management is excited to see these funding opportunities come to fruition as they will increase resilience against the impacts from future storms across our state," said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “These projects once again showcase the whole-of-community effort that is underway to assist communities with mitigating risk and impacts from future events and in rebuilding stronger.”

Recipients of the 2025 Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund Grants:

City of Conover – NE Wastewater Treatment Plant Influent Pump Station Improvement Architecture and Engineering ($542,000)

City of Fayetteville – Locks Creek Road and Culvert Flood Mitigation ($999,135)

City of Greenville – Greenbriar Flood Mitigation ($1,900,000)

City of Hendersonville – Wash Creek Stormwater Improvement ($2,000,000)

City of Marion – Clinchfield Lift Station Bridge Replacement ($1,436,000)

Clyde Volunteer Fire Department – Land and Site Development for Relocation ($1,000,000)

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians – Flood Warning Alert System Expansion ($600,000)

Henderson County Habitat – Shuey Knolls Culvert Replacement Mitigation ($75,000)

Lake Junaluska – Debris Collection System (Dam Protection Boom) ($150,000)

Lake Logan – Cecil Volunteer Fire Department Relocation & Site Development ($650,000)

McDowell County – Stream Flood Gauge Initiative ($132,500)

Mitchell County – Transportation Authority Facility Replacement ($800,000)

Polk County – Flood Gauge Architecture and Engineering ($94,750)

Town of Banner Elk – Police Department Flood Mitigation/Relocation ($2,000,000)

Town of Black Mountain – Flat Creek Flood Mitigation ($1,938,000)

Town of Boonville – Tanyard Creek Drainage & Wastewater Treatment Plant Resiliency ($890,240)

Town of Clyde – Wastewater Infrastructure ($2,000,000)

Town of Hot Springs – Spring Creek Bridge Design and Stream Bank Stabilization ($1,182,500)

Town of Lake Lure – Dam Failure Impact Assessment ($194,200)

Town of Leland – Low Country Boulevard Culvert Improvement ($400,000)

Town of Matthews – Restoration of Dual High-Hazard Dams Architecture and Engineering ($466,000)

Town of Riverbend – Water Well Replacement ($1,610,000)

Town of Tryon – Jervey Street Sewer Replacement ($239,800) and Sour Ridge & Highway 176 Water Main Replacement ($953,805)

Yancey County – Emergency Communication Resiliency Project ($1,865,274)



For more information on the 2025 Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund Grants, please visit our website.

Recipients of the Volunteer Organizations Active in Rebuilds Disaster Grant Program: