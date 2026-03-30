Houston Attorney Colby Lewis Donates $10,000 to Support Animal Rescue Organization ThisIsHouston

Meet Attorney Colby Lewis

Donation supports lifesaving medical care and rehabilitation for abused and critically injured dogs across the Houston area.

The stray crisis in Houston is real. Organizations like This Is Houston are on the front lines every day, and they deserve the community’s support.” — Colby Lewis, Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston attorney Colby Lewis of The Law Offices of Colby Lewis has announced a $10,000 donation to support the lifesaving work of ThisIsHouston , a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating severely injured and abused dogs across the Houston area.Lewis recently met with the organization to learn more about its mission and the urgent challenges it faces while caring for animals that require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. The nonprofit is known for taking in some of the most critical rescue cases in the region, including dogs injured in car accidents, victims of abuse, and animals requiring hospitalization in order to survive.“What struck me most was the parallel to what we do at my firm,” Lewis said. “Every day we fight for people who have been wronged through no fault of their own. The team at ThisIsHouston is doing the same thing—just for animals who can’t speak for themselves.”The donation will help the organization continue expanding its rescue operations and medical care programs as it moves to new land to support the growing number of animals needing treatment.Houston currently faces one of the largest stray animal populations in the United States, creating ongoing challenges for shelters and rescue organizations. Groups like ThisIsHouston play a critical role by stepping in to save animals that might otherwise have no path to recovery.Lewis said his support for the organization is also personal. His own rescue dog, Josie, has become the unofficial mascot of his law office and a daily reminder of the impact rescue organizations can have.“Josie got a second chance,” Lewis said. “Now she’s helping us remind people that every dog deserves one.”The Law Offices of Colby Lewis is a Houston-based law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, premises liability, and civil litigation matters across Texas. Lewis says partnering with nonprofit organizations that advocate for vulnerable populations—whether people or animals, is an extension of the firm’s broader commitment to community responsibility.Lewis encourages members of the community to support the organization through donations, fostering, or volunteering: Partnering with ThisIsHouston: Giving Rescue Dogs a Second Chance.“The stray crisis in Houston is real,” Lewis said. “Organizations like ThisIsHouston are on the front lines every day, and they deserve the community’s support.”For more information about ThisIsHouston or ways to help, visit www.this-is-houston.org For more information on Colby's participation with ThisIsHouston, visit The Colby Lewis Knowledge Center's post: Advocacy and Community: The Law Offices of Colby Lewis Donates $10,000 to ThisIsHouston Dog Rescue.For more information about The Law Offices of Colby Lewis, visit www.clewislaw.com

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