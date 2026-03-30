Houston Trial Attorney Colby Lewis Secures Protected Settlement for Minor Children Injured in Failure-to-Yield Collision

Meet Attorney Colby Lewis

Colby Lewis Advocates for Family Protecting Financial Future of Four Children Injured After Driver Without License Causes Bissonnet Street Collision

Kids can’t fight for themselves in the legal system, that’s why we take these cases seriously and work to ensure their futures are protected.” — Colby Lewis, Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston trial attorney Colby Lewis of ' The Law Offices of Colby Lewis ' recently helped secure a legal resolution for a Houston family following a serious crash involving an unlicensed driver on Bissonnet Street. The case involved a mother and her four children who were injured when another driver cut across traffic and collided with their vehicle.According to the case details, the at-fault driver did not have a valid driver’s license and failed to yield the right of way when turning left across traffic. Authorities cited the driver at the scene for driving without a license and for failing to yield while turning.Following the crash, the family sought legal representation from the Law Offices of Colby Lewis. Lewis and his legal team worked to secure compensation for the injured family while navigating the additional legal safeguards required when minor children are involved in a settlement.“This case involved minor children, which means the court has a responsibility to ensure the outcome protects their long-term interests,” Lewis said. “Our goal was to make sure every child involved was accounted for and protected.”Because the settlement involved minors, Texas law required the agreement to undergo a formal court approval process. A Guardian Ad Litem was appointed by the court to independently review the settlement and verify that the terms were fair and in the best interests of the children.After reviewing the case, a judge approved the resolution. As part of the court’s order, the children’s settlement funds were placed into protected, interest-bearing accounts held by the Harris County District Clerk. These accounts will remain secured until each child reaches the age of 18.Lewis says the process ensures that funds intended for injured minors are preserved and protected for their future.“When children are involved in cases like this, the legal system provides safeguards to ensure their interests come first,” Lewis said. “The court approval process and Guardian Ad Litem review help ensure the settlement is handled responsibly.”Cases involving children often require additional legal oversight to guarantee that financial recoveries are protected and used appropriately. In Texas, courts routinely require structured arrangements or secured accounts to safeguard settlement funds until the minors reach adulthood.Lewis says representing families in cases involving children carries a special responsibility.“Kids can’t fight for themselves in the legal system,” Lewis said. “That’s why we take these cases seriously and work to ensure their futures are protected.”The Law Offices of Colby Lewis is a Houston-based law firm representing clients in personal injury, insurance disputes, and civil litigation matters. The firm regularly advocates for individuals and families navigating complex legal challenges following serious accidents.For full details on this settlement, you can learn more here: A Mother and Her Children Were Hit by an Unlicensed Driver Who Ran a Left Turn — Here’s How We Fought for Their Family. And, for more information about The Law Offices of Colby Lewis, visit www.clewislaw.com Case Number: 2023-47188. Contact: The Law Offices of Colby Lewis, 866-265-2948.

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