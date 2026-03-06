Governor appoints Interim Chief, Deputy Chief of New Mexico State Police 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of Matt Broom as interim chief of the New Mexico State Police, following the retirement of Chief Troy Weisler.

The governor also announced the promotion of Bryan Waller to interim deputy chief.

“New Mexico State Police is the backbone of public safety across this state — in our cities, our rural communities, and everywhere in between,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “Matt Broom brings 24 years of experience and tested leadership to this role, and Bryan Waller is a decorated officer who has served New Mexicans with courage and integrity at every rank. I have confidence they will both serve New Mexicans well.”

Matt Broom is a 24-year veteran of the New Mexico State Police, having begun his career in 2001 as a patrolman in Artesia. He has served in both the Uniform and Investigations Bureaus, overseeing investigations of major narcotics, crimes against children and other major cases. Promoted to major in 2019 and deputy chief in 2021, Broom brings deep operational and command experience to the interim chief role. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of the Southwest and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Bryan Waller is a 17-year law enforcement veteran, having served across patrol, special operations, internal affairs and command. He earned a Medal of Valor in 2011 for his actions during a hostage situation, a Courage in the Line of Duty Award in 2013 for a juvenile hostage rescue, and a Life Saving Award in 2020 for aiding a pregnant woman who went into labor after a crash during a severe snowstorm near Clines Corners. Waller was promoted to captain in 2023 and holds a degree in Business Administration from UNM’s Anderson School of Management.