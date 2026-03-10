Australian Psychotherapist Yildiz Sethi Launches Groundbreaking Approach to Mental Health

TAMBORINE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditional mental health models often leave patients with limited results and long recovery timelines. Yildiz Sethi, a psychotherapist, author, and educator with over 25 years of experience, is challenging this paradigm with her innovative, neuroscience-informed therapies.Yildiz founded Emotional Mind Integration, Rapid Core Healing, and PTIT Trauma Recovery, offering brief, experiential therapy that works directly at the core of mental health disturbances and trauma, rather than simply managing symptoms. Her work leverages neural pathways, epigenetic research, and modern psychotherapy techniques to achieve lasting change in just 1–3 sessions.Yildiz’s approach also extends to Family Constellations, helping clients explore generational patterns and relational trauma. She provides online and in-person workshops, training for practitioners, and one-on-one therapy sessions.Her books reflect her mission to modernize psychotherapy:Stardust on the Spiritual Path – exploring consciousness and acceptanceBe Rich AND Spiritual – integrating psychology, law of attraction, and karma into daily livingRapid Core Healing Pathways to Growth and Emotional Healing – her innovative therapeutic modelLet’s Take the Crap Out of Psychotherapy (Bestseller, March 2025) – simplifying therapy for real-world effectiveness“My goal is to free people from limitations, negative thoughts, and patterns so they can fulfill their potential,” says Yildiz. “Change is not only possible — it happens daily in my practice.”Yildiz Sethi is available for interviews, workshops, and media appearances.Website: https://yildizsethi.com Books https://yildizsethi.com/books/ Emotional Mind Integration training https://yildizsethi.com/certificate-in-emotional-mind-integration/ Family Constellations workshops https://familyconstellations.com.au/workshop-bookings/ Family Constellations training https://familyconstellations.com.au/international-online-family-constellations-training/ Rapid Core Healing sessions https://yildizsethi.com Rapid Core Healing training https://yildizsethi.com/rch-online-training/ Social Media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yildz.sethi Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mindscienceinaction/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yildiz-sethi/

